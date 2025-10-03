Twin Life: The Most Commonly Asked Questions And The Answers To Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Yes, I have a twin. No, we cannot communicate telepathically. And yes, we get asked that all the time. If you have ever wanted the slightest glimpse into twin life, here are some of the most common questions we get asked and the answers to those questions.

Do you know what the other is thinking?

Yes and no. There are moments when we will say the exact same thing at the exact same time—it could be the most obscure conversation, and we will still come up with identical answers. So, in that sense, yes.

We can also read each other painfully well; we will make no peep and already understand what is going through the other’s mind. Half the time, we are both laughing before one of us can finish talking, which is not fun for others, as they are left guessing what we are trying to say. But no, we cannot specifically read each other’s minds 24/7.

Have you ever tried to swap places?

Let me answer this question with another question. If you had a doppelganger, would you try to swap places? The plain and simple answer is yes. There have been several times we have swapped places.

Most occurrences happened in school on Halloween when we were dressed as the same thing (Tweedledee/Tweedledum, Oompa Loompas, etc.). It lasted a good 10 to 15 minutes before our teachers figured out what was going on.

Is it like looking in a mirror every time you see her?

Plainly, no. To each other, we know we don’t look exactly the same. I will say there are days or moments where I think we look more alike than usual, but it is never like looking in a mirror.

Can you feel each other’s pain?

Physically, no. My sister broke her arm a while back, and several people were curious if I could feel it too. I would joke and say, “Yes! I am in agony!” but that was a lie. We physically cannot feel the other’s pain.

Emotionally, I would say yes. If she is feeling dejected, and I am feeling alright, we become extremely empathetic toward one another. No words will be said, and we can just relate to one another on a different level. Another thing is, when I am down, she will find it hard to be content because I am not (and vice versa).

Do you have the same personalities?

Plain and simple, no. We are two separate people with two separate personalities. We do enjoy a lot of the same things, but our friends say we act differently.

For example, I have been told that I have a type A personality (competitive, organized, perfectionistic) and my twin has a type B personality (easy-going, less competitive, flexible). Not to say either of these characteristics are bad or good, but it just goes to show that two people with the same DNA can still approach life differently.

So, next time you meet a twin, maybe skip the mind-reading question. We’ll thank you for it!