Turning Vintage

Growing up, I remember getting so excited to become a teenager; however, now that those years are about up, I cannot help but feel sort of bittersweet about it. I turn 20 on Oct. 5, and I know that there is nothing wrong with getting older, though it is sad to know that soon I will no longer be the same teenager that I was once so excited to be.

20 is a weird age because while you are no longer a teenager anymore, and legally you are an adult, you still feel the same way that you had before you turned 20. It’s in this weird time frame when everyone around you is at such different points in their lives.

For example, my older sister, who is five years older than me, is soon getting married, and she also is looking to buy her first house. No words can describe how happy I am for her. However, it’s times like this that remind me just how fast time is going by. I still remember sharing a bunkbed, playing outside, and even getting into our petty fights.

I suppose turning 20 is just another reminder of how fast we all grew up, which is why I feel so bittersweet knowing that I will soon be that age. However, I know that there will be as many great moments when I am in my 20s as there were when I was in my teen years. As bittersweet as closing a chapter in your life is, maybe it is exciting to know that once a door closes, a new one opens.

Even though I express my grievances with turning 20, I believe it’s important to also share that I am excited to open that door. The reason for this is because I know that what comes with turning 20 is starting my adult life. Currently, I still rely on my parents quite a bit, and it’s a big thing that I would like to change about my life when I am in my 20s. I know that as I grow, I will gain more and more independence.

However, I believe that it is important to note that no matter how I may grow while in my twenties, or how independent I become, I will always be that little girl deep down excited to become a teenager.