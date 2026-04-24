Tulips And April Showers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year, possibly my favorite time of year, to be honest. I won’t lie, I love summer and fall. Spring seems not to be a top favorite season for most people. Although spring has enormous amounts of positives, it is still overlooked by many. Here’s a little bit of what to enjoy about spring.

Spring begins, and the weather suddenly seems to be delightful. I can walk outside and enjoy the warmth of the sun alone. The sun’s rays always boost my mood, and I become instantly happy. Life is blooming, and the grass is a vibrant green. I love the look of spring, the smell, and the feel. Tulips are the symbol of spring; they are colorful and simple, but so elegant. Tulips blossom in spring and contain long-lasting gorgeous colors like yellow, pink, and red. Tulips are the glorious start to spring’s magic.

I absolutely love rain. The sound, the smell, and the feel are all so enchanting. I love to fall asleep to rain; the calming aura takes me to sleep swiftly. Another reason why I love spring is the rain and its rejuvenating effects. April is the rain month, and I am so here for it. I often sit by the window and become calm with the rain. Rain puts me to sleep easily; I usually listen to rain or thunderstorms to help me sleep.

Although I enjoy summer, I am not the biggest fan of high temperatures. Swimming is enjoyable to cool down in the heat. But when spring appears, my favorite temperature creeps in. I enjoy 70-degree weather the most. Spring weather seems to appoint seventy-degree weather as the normal temperature, and I couldn’t be happier. It is comforting not to sweat by just walking and instead having a feeling like I’m drifting to sleep on a hammock in such perfect weather.

I do enjoy going outside a lot. Spring helps me fulfill my hobbies during its perfect weather periods. I love to run and bike. Running is my favorite hobby and form of exercise. I dislike running in humid and hot weather because it slows me down. I also dislike running in cold weather because my muscles tighten and it’s uncomfortable. My ideal time for running outside is during the spring and fall. My muscles tend to work in perfect condition in that type of warm weather, and I stay comfortable each run.

Spring has its lovely advantages, and I have to remember to be grateful for and use them to their fullest. The tulips and April showers of spring are such a delight to finally receive this time of year. Enjoy the warm weather, just as I do. Go on that run, plant those flowers, and enjoy the company of friends on a warm spring afternoon.