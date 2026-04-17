Trying Something New

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My first time doing a play

In about December, I got roped into auditioning for St. Bonaventure’s Spring production, called “All the World’s A Stage.” Now, this is honestly something I wouldn’t have dreamed of doing maybe two years ago. I never would have even dared—I think the big difference between then and now was the people supporting me.

I got into the play. It was an amazing experience—and I never would have even tried this ever without all the people I’ve met. I found myself adopted into a group of people; all of us might’ve been considered a bit odd, but a majority of this group can be considered theater people. They offered encouragement; I’d spontaneously tried out for the Fall play, because I’d been helping some new friends who were trying out for it run lines. I didn’t get in that one—but it connected me to this whole other world of theater, and other people.

The pool of people I knew grew with game nights and late-night meals. People who encouraged me to try again… and I did. I got in, much to my surprise. And I had an experience I’ve never had before. I met amazing people and had a lot of fun. I had people supporting me and encouraging me, more than I ever had before.

I’ve never known being in the spotlight—or on stage in front of people. Sure, I was a background character in both scenes I was in, and yet people still came and supported me. I’ve watched my friends in plays, my older sibling too, but I never dared. The closest I got to being in theater beforehand was passing out programs in 6th grade for a musical my older sibling was in.

I finally saw that there were people willing to show up and support me when I dared to try something new. A friend from home came to watch me, a friend who graduated last year came to watch, my mom visited to watch, we dragged my sibling along because I’d gone and seen most of the plays and musicals they’ve been in, our “church grandparents” showed up—it’s a wonder all the places you can find family.

Not to mention the community I’ve found here at St. Bonaventure, showing up to support me. I didn’t have a memory of ever getting flowers as congratulations, and now I sneeze at two bouquets in my dorm. This whole thing was completely out of my comfort zone, and yet, it paid off.