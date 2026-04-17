This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Traveling to another country with friends has a way of making everything look more thrilling right from the start; it did for us, anyway. Our trip to Toronto was exactly that, it was what we really wanted. Our days were filled with laughter and the essence of youth, friendship, and readiness for any challenge. We immediately jumped into a new world where we found a bunch of motivated young people, endless chances, and a good time.

The visit to the aquarium was one of the highlights of our trip. We started off thinking that it would be a relaxing activity, and it turned out to be one of the most fun times we had! Seeing the sharks and stingrays swimming above our heads while walking through glass tunnels was incredible, and we spent hours taking pictures, pointing out different types of sea creatures, and just enjoying the moment. This was just one of those experiences where you lost sense of time because you were simply enjoying the great place.

Exploring a great city is a must for any big-city trip, and Toronto was no exception. We walked for hours, visiting different streets and shops, having coffee and enjoying the skyline. Not having a fixed plan and simply letting the day run its course was so exciting. At each turn, there was something new to discover: street performers, nice cafes, as well as secret photo spots that we just had to take pictures of.

If I had to define the entire trip with just one moment, that moment would be that very same night when we all agreed to go out. We went to a club where the music was unreal, the atmosphere was insane, and the crowd created an instant atmosphere for fun. We danced all night, being ridiculous, laughing at things that were both nothing and everything, simultaneously!

As a matter of fact, it really wasn’t just the places we saw or the things we did that made our time enjoyable; it was the entire atmosphere of the trip; the break from our everyday lives, the way we bonded with, and formed relationships with, new people through our shared experiences, and the fun times we will be able to remember for years to come made the experience very special for us as a group. While the city of Toronto was a great backdrop, the time we spent as good friends is what made the experience so great.

If you ever get a chance to take a trip with your friends, do it! You may find out that the best times are those you never thought of!