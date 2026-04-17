The Last Jump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

And just like that, I graduate in one month.

This was an event I didn’t think I’d see for a very long time. It’s almost surreal, like it’s not even happening. According to a lot of paperwork, it is happening, though.

I’ve had an interesting experience at college, especially in my freshman year. I feel like most people do. I mean, if you don’t exit your freshman year of college with some lore, did you experience it right? But I think I have enough lore to extend it to a couple of people.

I ended up joining The Bona Venture, St. Bonaventure University’s newspaper, as a feature writer and moved up to News Assignment Editor. I also joined women’s rugby, but that didn’t make it out of freshman year.

Then came sophomore year. Sophomore year gave me hope, hope that kept me going up until now. I ended up meeting some people who, even though we aren’t as close anymore, helped me realize who I really am. They broke me out of a shell that I never escaped freshman year, and haven’t gone back to.

There are also the people I met that I am still very close to. I technically met them my freshman year, but we got closer in my sophomore year. They acted as my big sisters and big brother on a campus I still wasn’t adjusted to. I will forever be grateful for them.

Sophomore year also brought me to the SBU Dance Team, and that’s the best part of sophomore year. I was living by myself, and I got lonely. I had a couple of friends already on the team, and they convinced me to join in the spring semester of sophomore year, and I haven’t looked back.

I’ll be honest—junior year was rough. I was living with roommates after three semesters without, and it was a tough transition. Four of the girls I lived with were lovely people. I miss them. The one just didn’t get along with me very well, and I wish I knew why.

Other than that, there’s nothing overly special about junior year. I did meet a lot of special people that I hold close to me.

Finally, senior year. Senior year taught me a lot that I will bring with me post-grad. I learned a lot about my self-worth this year and how I have free will. I don’t have to deal with situations or people that make me feel stress or unhappiness. I learned that I am a smart and deserving person when it comes to my academics as well, and I don’t need a novel of credentials to prove it.

I also learned that leaving college will be just as hard as entering it. It’s an experience I will cherish for the rest of my life. Even though I have had my share of ups and downs, I don’t regret a single thing. This last month will be a hectic month, but it will be worth it when I’m walking the stage on May 17 with my family there supporting me in this accomplishment.