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Graduates thrown their caps in the sky.
Graduates thrown their caps in the sky.
Photo by Pang Yuhao from Unsplash
SBU | Life > Academics

The Last Jump

Morgan Kilger Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

And just like that, I graduate in one month.

This was an event I didn’t think I’d see for a very long time. It’s almost surreal, like it’s not even happening. According to a lot of paperwork, it is happening, though.

I’ve had an interesting experience at college, especially in my freshman year. I feel like most people do. I mean, if you don’t exit your freshman year of college with some lore, did you experience it right? But I think I have enough lore to extend it to a couple of people.

I ended up joining The Bona Venture, St. Bonaventure University’s newspaper, as a feature writer and moved up to News Assignment Editor. I also joined women’s rugby, but that didn’t make it out of freshman year.

Then came sophomore year. Sophomore year gave me hope, hope that kept me going up until now. I ended up meeting some people who, even though we aren’t as close anymore, helped me realize who I really am. They broke me out of a shell that I never escaped freshman year, and haven’t gone back to.

There are also the people I met that I am still very close to. I technically met them my freshman year, but we got closer in my sophomore year. They acted as my big sisters and big brother on a campus I still wasn’t adjusted to. I will forever be grateful for them.

Sophomore year also brought me to the SBU Dance Team, and that’s the best part of sophomore year. I was living by myself, and I got lonely. I had a couple of friends already on the team, and they convinced me to join in the spring semester of sophomore year, and I haven’t looked back.

I’ll be honest—junior year was rough. I was living with roommates after three semesters without, and it was a tough transition. Four of the girls I lived with were lovely people. I miss them. The one just didn’t get along with me very well, and I wish I knew why.

Other than that, there’s nothing overly special about junior year. I did meet a lot of special people that I hold close to me.

Finally, senior year. Senior year taught me a lot that I will bring with me post-grad. I learned a lot about my self-worth this year and how I have free will. I don’t have to deal with situations or people that make me feel stress or unhappiness. I learned that I am a smart and deserving person when it comes to my academics as well, and I don’t need a novel of credentials to prove it.

I also learned that leaving college will be just as hard as entering it. It’s an experience I will cherish for the rest of my life. Even though I have had my share of ups and downs, I don’t regret a single thing. This last month will be a hectic month, but it will be worth it when I’m walking the stage on May 17 with my family there supporting me in this accomplishment.

Morgan Kilger

SBU '26

Morgan is a second-year writer and co-social media chair for St. Bonaventure University’s chapter of Her Campus, and is very excited to continue writing about what she is passionate about. This includes: mental health, pop culture, academic tips, and life experiences. She is also excited to be part of the executive board this year and help bring HCSBU to life on social media.

Outside of Her Campus, you can find Morgan as Communications Officer for SBU College Democrats, a student ambassador, and dancing with the SBU Dance Team. As for her studies, she is a senior history and women’s studies double major with a political science minor. Morgan aspires to work in a museum or university archive.

In her free time, Morgan enjoys being herself with her loved ones. Whether it’s watching Riverdale with her roommates or taking post-dinner trips to Wendy’s, she loves to spend time with her friends. She’s also working through her “to be read” list before she graduates, which is pages upon pages long (every pun intended).