Travel Excitement with Some Nostalgia

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By this time last year, I had already gone to Florida twice, once in February and the other at the beginning of March. But this year I have to accept that I can’t live that life again and that’s because this year I have decided to take a trip to the UK and study abroad in Oxford.

Life takes you through many different paths and I am so grateful for where it is taking me this year. I have the amazing opportunity to study abroad at the University of Oxford for six weeks with St. Bonaventure University and I couldn’t be more excited.

With all of this being said, I have had to extremely budget this year and take no extra trips like I did last year. In 2025, I went on vacation five times, each trip means so much to me and I am so grateful to be able to do all that I have done.

I got to go to Florida three times, with none of the three times being with my own family. But I did have two trips with my family. My Mom, Dad, Sister and I went to Punta Cana in April, and I would definitely book a plane ticket back. I also was able to visit my uncle with my dad and grampa in Seattle, Washington.

Looking back, I just get so Nostalgic and wish that I could do it all over again. But I would not change it for the excitement that I have for my future plans in the UK.

While I cannot wait for my six weeks abroad, I can’t help but have some sadness. I will for sure miss all of my friends and family, especially with my birthday being during the fourth week of my trip but I can’t let all of these things stop me from experiencing more of life. I know that I will make the most of the trip in the six weeks and have no regrets (hopefully).

There is just so much to do and so many sights to see that I can’t let my fears and comforts hold me back. I just have to keep telling myself that the money will come back, but the memories last forever. (Although it is a lot of money… it’s fine.)

I have already started planning out my trips and figuring out what I want to do and see in each city that I will travel too. I have always said that I will be studying abroad in college, and this summer will not be the last time. I hope to go back again during my junior or senior year, and I haven’t even gone on my first trip yet. Ever since I was a kid, I have always planned ahead and that has not stopped yet.

I can’t wait to see what I can do with my life and will always look back with nostalgia from all of the things that I have already done.