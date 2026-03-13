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SBU | Life > Experiences

Travel Excitement with Some Nostalgia

Tara Friedman Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By this time last year, I had already gone to Florida twice, once in February and the other at the beginning of March. But this year I have to accept that I can’t live that life again and that’s because this year I have decided to take a trip to the UK and study abroad in Oxford.

Life takes you through many different paths and I am so grateful for where it is taking me this year. I have the amazing opportunity to study abroad at the University of Oxford for six weeks with St. Bonaventure University and I couldn’t be more excited.

With all of this being said, I have had to extremely budget this year and take no extra trips like I did last year. In 2025, I went on vacation five times, each trip means so much to me and I am so grateful to be able to do all that I have done.

I got to go to Florida three times, with none of the three times being with my own family. But I did have two trips with my family. My Mom, Dad, Sister and I went to Punta Cana in April, and I would definitely book a plane ticket back. I also was able to visit my uncle with my dad and grampa in Seattle, Washington.

Looking back, I just get so Nostalgic and wish that I could do it all over again. But I would not change it for the excitement that I have for my future plans in the UK.

While I cannot wait for my six weeks abroad, I can’t help but have some sadness. I will for sure miss all of my friends and family, especially with my birthday being during the fourth week of my trip but I can’t let all of these things stop me from experiencing more of life. I know that I will make the most of the trip in the six weeks and have no regrets (hopefully).

There is just so much to do and so many sights to see that I can’t let my fears and comforts hold me back. I just have to keep telling myself that the money will come back, but the memories last forever. (Although it is a lot of money… it’s fine.)

I have already started planning out my trips and figuring out what I want to do and see in each city that I will travel too. I have always said that I will be studying abroad in college, and this summer will not be the last time. I hope to go back again during my junior or senior year, and I haven’t even gone on my first trip yet. Ever since I was a kid, I have always planned ahead and that has not stopped yet.

I can’t wait to see what I can do with my life and will always look back with nostalgia from all of the things that I have already done.

Tara Friedman

SBU '29

Tara is a first-year member of the St. Bonaventure Her Campus. She will be publishing articles weekly on topics such as music that she is listening to or just life in general. She hopes to continue to add inspiring articles to her chapter of Her Campus and share her opinions and ideas with the world.

Tara is currently a freshman at St. Bonaventure, studying Advertising and Public Relations in the Jandoli school of Communication.

Aside from academics, Taras's life is inspired by music, family and her best friends. Tara loves the outdoors and seeing the perfect sunset at the end of the day. She loves spending time with her family and being out way too late with her friends.