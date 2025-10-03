Totally Tubular…Why My Favorite Music Genre Is The 80s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bon Jovi, Metallica, Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna…These are just a few iconic artists during the 1980s you SHOULD know. As a an eighteen-year-old, no one expects me to know who General Public or Duran Duran are. I believe that’s mostly because of the music industry today. My peers mostly listen to the newest singers and rappers such as Taylor Swift or Drake. I have nothing against today’s music specifically, but the 80s are definitely my favorite genre of music.

A few of my favorite 80s artists include The Police, Metallica, Beastie Boys, Ratt, Billy Idol and so, SO many more. During the 80s, there was vocal correction but no autotune. Therefore, the singing was so genuine and beautiful. The synthesizer, unique lyrics and outlandish music videos made 80s music legendary. There were many mini genres at that time. Synth-pop, Glam Metal and New Wave to name a few popular ones.

In 2022, I saw Metallica in concert, which felt like a blast to the past. Their energy was identical compared to their younger selves. I have been a long-time Metallica fan, and it has always been a dream of mine to see them in concert. Which ended up being even greater than anything I ever anticipated.

One of my first musical memories was listening to my mom’s music on her iPod. I was only around four years old, as I started to watch the music videos she had downloaded. I can clearly remember watching many Beastie Boys music videos. To me, the Beastie Boys are incredible, and they never had a bad song. I’ve experienced the life that 80s music has brought me since I was very young.

Unfortunately, many of my peers do not know half of the amazing 80s songs out there. I’m certainly not an 80s expert; I find more and more songs often that I add to my music taste! Personally, when I listen to 80s music, it is just an amazing feeling and sense of connection to music that occurs every time. Sure, many songs can be funny and loud, but some are deeply meaningful and dramatic. That’s another thing to love about 80s music; although the mini genres are so different, they tend to mesh into one large musically sound category. You can know just from the start of a song whether it’s from the 80s. There tends to be a distinct melody and heavy tone from each song giving away the essence of the 80s.

This was a short synopsis of why I enjoy 80s music so much, but I enjoy the entire 80s culture even more. There is much to love about this genre, and I hope you enjoy the 80s culture just as much as I do!