Spring is such a special time to be alive. The air is filled with a sense of softness and peacefulness, yet there is also great anticipation for the coming summer. The weather is a combination of chilly, rainy days and warm, sunny ones, and you’re left excited for the next sunny ones. One of my favorite parts of the changing seasons, aside from the shift of the nature around me, is changing my music to match the season as well. Therefore, here is my pick for the top five spring albums to listen to this season.

Lucy Dacus “Forever is a Feeling”

I have been a fan of Lucy’s for some time now, especially with her time in the band boygenius, but this album is just out of this world. The album is fairly recent, as it was released last month in March, and its sound is full of hope, beauty, longing, and aspiration. With songs such as “Limerence” and “Lost Time,” the album is full of beautiful yet delicate sounds that add beauty to its overall aesthetic.

Clairo “Charm”

This list wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t add the queen of spring herself, Clairo. While Clairo’s natural sound on her albums is very spring-oriented, her latest album “Charm” takes the cake for most hopeful and exciting to listen to in the months leading up to summer. With songs like “Add Up My Love” and “Juna,” your heart is just filled with love and anticipation for what’s to come.

Haley Heynderickx “Seed of a Seed”

One of my favorite female folk artists, and arguably most underrated, would be the amazing Haley Heynderickx with her most recent album “Seed of a Seed.” The folk sound of both Haley’s voice and the use of the instruments is incredible, and something makes this album incredibly underrated and amazing. The best songs off the album that I would play for springtime would be “Foxglove” and “Redwoods (Anxious God).”

Big Thief “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You”

One of the most classic, modern indie folk albums, with the incredible vocals of Adrianne Lenker, is her band Big Thief’s “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.” The album is full of incredible sounds and even some country folk influences, especially in songs like “Spud Infinity.” Overall, the album is always a staple for me every springtime, and my favorite song to blast that screams springtime to me is one of their biggest hits off the album, “Simulation Swarm.”

Simon and Garfunkel “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme”

A classic album and band that will forever stick around as a springtime staple is Simon and Garfunkel with their album “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme.” There are so many classic songs off this album that have been staples for decades in the springtime, such as “Scarborough Fair/Canticle” and “Homeward Bound.” Yet ultimately, this might be the most spring-like sound album I have ever heard.