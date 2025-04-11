The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My current favorite TikTok trend is the one about “Top 5 Canon Events Every Girl Experiences.” Not only is it hilarious, but I think there is something so comforting about knowing that there are other girls out there with similar experiences. Without these canon events, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today.

5. When I got my first job and started making (or spending my own money).

Growing up, I always remember having a little bit of money saved at all times. During my early teenage years, I never had more than a few hundred dollars. I vividly remember saving up all my birthday money just to be able to afford a shopping trip to Five Below. As I grew older, I started babysitting my cousins over the summer and my aunt paid me pretty well. I felt so cool to have my own money that I earned through working. You can imagine when I turned 17 and got my first summer job, I was even more thrilled to have my own money. I finally opened up a checking account and deposited my paychecks. Unfortunately, these paychecks ran out before I could deposit the next. I’ve come a long way since then with saving money, but there’s still something special about spending your own money on cute, girly items.

4. The first time going out in college.

I was never much of a partier in high school. I come from a pretty small town, and that was never really a scene I was involved in. When I came to college, I wasn’t sure if the party scene was for me. Honestly, I still don’t know if it is. I imagined nightlife in college would be this crazy and exciting thing, but after my first college party, I was disappointed. The reality is that college parties can be pretty boring and uneventful. Don’t get me wrong, I still love getting ready with a group of girls and making our way into town, but weekends in college aren’t all I thought they’d be.

3. Eyebrow blindness.

If you’ve known me for a while, you probably know I’ve been through quite a few eyebrow phases. During high school, I didn’t really groom my eyebrows, but I was always insecure about them. It wasn’t until the beginning of college that I started shaping them and drawing them on. In the second semester of freshman year, I decided I wanted to embrace my natural eyebrows, so I let them grow thick again. Unfortunately, I was still very insecure about them and decided to fill them in. By this point, they were way too thick and dark which didn’t suit me at all. Now I look back, and I’m so embarrassed about how they looked, but at least I’ve finally gotten to the point where I don’t hate my eyebrows.

2. The nose piercing era.

When I was sixteen, I desperately wanted a nose piercing. My nose has always been one of my favorite features and I would use Snapchat filters to pretend I had a nose stud. When I turned eighteen, I finally decided to get it done. I was obsessed with how it looked until I decided to change out the jewelry. As soon as I put in the new stud, I realized it was over for me. Eventually, it got infected, and I had to take it out after only a year of having it. It’s not that big of a deal, but I was heartbroken. Since then, I’ve contemplated getting it redone, and I’ve been working up the courage to schedule an appointment.

1. The two-year situationship.

I’ve never been in a long-term relationship. I grew scared to talk to guys and never really put myself out there. When I first started college, I decided to give this guy a chance. I wasn’t sure about him at first, but I enjoyed having someone to talk to. Long story short, it’s over a year and a half later and we never ended up together. I really liked him, but he just wasn’t the right guy. Although I knew that from the start, I naively decided to keep him around. That was probably the worst thing I could’ve done, but I truly believe I needed to go through that. The experience taught me a lot about myself and what I need in a relationship.