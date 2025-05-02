The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

10. Ms. Piggy

I know, I know. She’s ranked low here. I agree that she’s an icon, a diva. But, we cannot forget how forcefully she comes on to Kermit the Frog. In my opinion, it’s borderline predatory how she’s going after his frog legs. And she frequently insults other members of the cast. However, her moments with Uncle Dealy in ABC Muppets never fail to make me laugh. The Muppets wouldn’t be complete without her and her fighting skills, but sometimes she needs to be more considerate.

9. Professor Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker

These two just don’t appear enough to rank higher. It’s the same slapstick comedy routine every time, but it’s sprinkled in just often enough that it doesn’t get old. Not a lot of personality from Professor Honeydew, but everyone knows, and loves, Beaker.

8. Sam the Eagle

Known for playing stern characters, this eagle had one role in particular that I love dearly. In the Muppet music video featuring Electric Mayhem, he stars in “Jungle Boogie”. Watching him let loose and wear a coconut bra made my day. Enjoy your Mai Tai’s, Sam, and good luck with that hangover.

7. Rowlf the Dog

Rowlf is normally on the sidelines with great advice, with a little humor thrown in. Normally at a piano bench, he’s always ready to tell whoever’s down in the dumps to get back out there. This ranking is mostly on vibes, I think he’s under-utilized, but he has some great one-liners in his rare scenes.

6. Statler and Waldorf

I want to take these two to a drag show. I think the back and forth would be amazing. They’re rude, but so accurate in their insults. It’s Bert and Ernie when they’re old and grey. Always good for a laugh, even after Statler got beaten up by a security guard. Enjoy your box, boys.

5. Fozzie Bear

Fozzie is the king of bad puns in this franchise, and I love a bad pun. In some series, he even throws in some more adult humor, which always catches me off guard and makes me laugh harder than it should. With his little hat and tie, and maybe a rubber chicken, he’ll do anything he can to make you laugh, and everyone needs a friend like that.

4. Electric Mayhem

Look, this is mostly because of Dr. Teeth. This band releases both amazing covers and original songs, all while probably being super stoned. They have a Carpool Karaoke episode! And a YouTube channel! I always know there’s going to be some shenanigans when they come on screen.

3. Pepe the King Prawn

The KING Prawn! He’s been a huge meme this year, and it’s been great to see more Pepe appreciation. He’ll hit on anything that has eyelashes, while still being respectful and funny. He gets shocked so easily, but will do the most out of pocket things, like trying to marry a ghost because she’s hot. His expressions and gasps are iconic, and he steals every scene he’s in.

2. Gonzo and Rizzo

This duo was a surprise for me, but I’m not mad about it. Quite the opposite, really. The most memorable team up is obviously A Muppet Christmas Carol where Gonzo, or should I say Charles Dickens, and Rizzo spy on the other characters. “Light the lamp, not the rat” may or may not be quoted whenever I deal with fire. The way these two play their jokes off of each other is amazing to watch, and it flows so naturally from the actors, even though they’re puppets.

1. Kermit the Frog

If Ms. Piggy surprised you, I hope this ranking didn’t. Who else could be number one, but Kermit the Frog? He’s the reason that the Muppets all band together in the Muppet movie! He’s one of the most fleshed out characters, also, showing joy, frustration, discomfort, and disappointment. He tries his best to be a good leader, and he can shred on a banjo. He can make me laugh, he can make me cry and then make me laugh again. Thank you to the one that started it all, Kermit the Frog.