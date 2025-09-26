Too Many Dreams?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a kid, I was the type of girl who switched up my dreams almost as often as my hairstyles. One day, I dreamed of being a princess or a veterinarian. Next, I traveled the world and discovered a variety of objects. Then, when I drew up a menu in my sparkly notebook, I had decided by the end of the week that I wanted to be a baker.

You are under pressure in high school to choose a specific career and pursue it. However, everyone should eventually understand that there is no such thing as an excessively large or ambitious dream. For those who wish to dream, the world is vast.

Even if I’m working toward one of my dreams right now, my other dreams are still there. Opening a bakery and entering the marketing field seemed like an impossible dream at first. One is creative and cozy, being built on the warmth of butter and sugar. The other is built on branding and storytelling. Over time, I began to realize that your dreams don’t have to compete with one another, but they can complement each other.

Even if I find studying marketing exciting, I believe it’s about building connections. It’s about telling stories, understanding people, and making things last. I get excited about owning a bakery for the same reasons. I imagine the scent of freshly baked cookies, greeting guests as they enter on an afternoon, along with the smell of being noticed, accepted, and understood. Therefore, it’s not just about coffee or cupcakes; both are about making special memories.

In a world where we are often pressured into choosing one dream, try embracing the power of dreams. I can have dreams of being a marketer and a baker. I can dream of working in a powerful company and owning a store with a handwritten chalkboard menu and brownies that sell out.

Dreams aren’t limited to just one direction, and they don’t have to be one way either. They can collide, loop, and twist together beautifully. So, if anyone is searching through different hats and finding more than one passion, I say, don’t shrink your dreams to fit into other people’s ideas of success. Dream big, boldly, and often, and never apologize for having more than one.

Because everyone wants to experience something when it comes to dreaming, so more is not a weakness, and there is no such thing as too many.