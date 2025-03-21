The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout my life, I have been touched by powerful women and people who filled my life with strength, love, confidence, and so much more.

To my mother: I just wanted to thank you for everything that you have done for me. You have been there for me in my lowest lows and my highest highs without any strength or love faltering. You have supported me and pushed me to make the right decisions for myself, and for that, I thank you. Even when no one was loving and supportive, you never failed to try and make my and my brothers’ lives easier and happier. I thank God that you are my mom and, most of all, a best friend. I love you!

To Ben (a person who deserves to be talked about): He has been there for me for as long as I can remember. While we only met in 2022, I feel as though I have known him forever. Within moments, he would pick up calls to listen to me cry about men, but at the end of them, remind me that I am a “baddie,” and the one I deserve is coming. We can go from talking about something trivial to something deep without a misstep in conversation. Every time I find a new food place, I think to tell him because he is as much a foodie as me and everyone else I know. I believe in many soulmates, and Ben is my platonic soulmate. He would hold me when I cried and laughed but also remind me to be better if I needed it. P.S. We have matching tattoos, so we locked in for real. He can’t leave.

To Anjali: We only met a short four months ago, but you are me but slightly different. We are foodies together, and we laugh, but when I am sad or upset, I know that you will bring up my mood with about three sentences. I love that, at times, we can be so unserious and then become serious if needed. I love that I can simply ask to get food, and you will always go with me. You let me blow up your phone and talk to me about dentist appointments when I am scared. You and I are twin flames.

To Court: We met a little over a year ago, and with one conversation, I knew I would love you. Soon after we met, you told me you were going to Bonas. I still didn’t know how, but a week later, not only did I have Bonas pulling me here but also the thought of a friend and roommate that I would love. I thank you for it all, from listening to me yap about random things at 2 in the morning because I, apparently, didn’t talk enough *cue eye roll*, to my weird mornings not talking before 8 a.m. Thank you for always sharing your food and happiness because your smile makes my day a little better when the morning starts rough.

To Juliana: You are my next-door neighbor, and I thank housing for that. When I first met you, I thought you had a resting b*tch face, but I knew we would soon be friends. You are the opposite of me, but we work so well together. Our friendship started with simple lore drops and some convos when we saw each other, and then when other people left my life, you stepped into that spot and filled a hole in my heart. Mind you, you fit that spot perfectly. Thank you for making me laugh and remember that it’s okay to be a little mean to protect myself. P.S. That men are horrid too!

These are only five people who have touched my life by making it better, and there are many more, from HC girls to family friends, family at home, and many more.

These women and people have shaped me throughout my life, making me a better person in a million ways, and for that, I am forever grateful! So, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

I love you all!