Thank you. Thank you for your courage, kindness, passion, resilience, integrity, empathy, intelligence and the list could go on forever. Not only have you inspired me to be like you, but you’ve inspired millions of women all around the world. You paved the way for the strong and fearless women, and I only hope my generation can do the same and I hope we can make you proud.

Whether your rallied for equal pay, reproductive rights, gender quality or stood your ground against a man in the workplace, fought against stereotypes and or ever called a man out for their unruly behavior. No matter the scale of the issue you have inspired someone somewhere.

Your hard work made it so that I can live in a society where I can have my voice heard and respected. Your courageousness will never be forgotten. You’re the true definition of sisterhood. The way you came together to fight for your rights and fight for each other is truly inspirational.

I thank you for never giving up, though we are nowhere near finished in our fight towards equality this wouldn’tbe possible without you. You’re the fearless leaders, mothers, daughters, aunts, and grandmothers who stood their ground and knew their self-worth. Together we have come so far as we fight the patriarchy and stand up for our rights

I am inspired by women every day. My professors, my mom and aunts, friends and fellow Her Campus girls, female CEOs, politicians and athletes, every woman inspires someone. I hope one day I can inspire other women both young and old.

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” said Eleanor Roosevelt, an original girl boss. My goal as a woman is to ensure the dreams of the little girls now are never crushed nor broken. If we continue to lay the groundwork for young girls to have a future where they can feel empowered, safe, and equal then woman will truly be unstoppable.

Educated women are essential to the growth of society, it crazy to think that as some point women weren’t allowed to attend college, hold a place in office or even own their own property. But because of you, the women who came before me, I can get a higher education, vote, and have my own bank accounts.

Though this is a thank you to all the woman that came before me this is also a thank you to the women now. May we continue to know our worth and may we continue to fight for our rights and for equality. I hope we can make as large as an impact and impression.

With all my love and appreciation, I thank you <3