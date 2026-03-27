This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To the women who raised me—thank you.

I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am for you and everything you’ve done for me. You have always provided for me and supported me, no matter what.

You are the reason I love to read and write. You’re the reason I learned how to bake—and am still learning how to cook. You’re the reason I can’t stop talking or singing, why I love thrifting, and why I’ve picked up all my “grandma hobbies.” You even taught me how to shop the right way.

You’ve made me strong and independent, but also kind and loving.

I see pieces of you in me every single day—in the movies and shows I watch, the music I listen to, the words I say, and the hobbies I choose.

To the woman who raised me, you are strong, kind, patient, and resilient—and I hope to carry those qualities with me always.

To Jill, thank you for always giving me a place to escape to. Thank you for letting me decorate cakes during sleepovers and for never letting me leave empty-handed—whether it was food, a craft, or both.

To Rachel, thank you for always reminding me how to laugh. Thank you for filling every space with singing and joy, and for all the times you sat with me, drawing or playing games on paper placemats when we went out to eat.

To DooDoo, thank you for giving me so many of my hobbies and talents—baking, cooking, sewing, crocheting, and of course, your unbeatable shopping skills. Thank you for always making me feel loved, for checking in, and for taking the time to sit and talk or go out and do something together.

To Grandma, thank you for teaching me the joy of thrifting and the beauty of giving old things a second chance. Thank you for introducing me to John Wayne movies—especially McClintock. And thank you for always going all out for holidays and birthdays, even when it wasn’t the “right” season.

To my mom, who has never let me down—thank you. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and always supporting me. Thank you for helping me find my love for reading, even if it took me until almost high school. Thank you for letting me take over your kitchen while I practiced baking (and burned more than a few things), and for letting me fill the house with all my hobbies and projects.

And to my sister—although you are younger than me, you have taught me more than you’ll ever know. You are my built-in best friend. You’ve taught me patience, growth, and unconditional love. You’ve let me practice hairstyles and makeup on you since you could walk, and together we’ve been everything—princesses, superheroes, moms, best friends, and yes, even enemies at times. No matter what, I will always be here for you. I will always do my best to show you that you matter—that you are beautiful, kind, and smart. And that no boy is worth your tears… unless his name is Dad or Cooper.

Everything I am is because of all of you. Each of you has shaped me in your own way, and I see those pieces come together in who I am becoming every day. Because of you, I know what love looks like, what strength feels like, and what it truly means to be supported. You didn’t just raise me—you built me, and that is something I will carry with me in everything I do. I carry your love, your lessons, and your strength with me always, and I will forever be grateful for all that you’ve given me.