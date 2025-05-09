The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rob 313.

Four cinder block walls. Two beds. Two closets. Two dressers. And two desks.

All that was missing on August 23, the much-anticipated move-in day, were two girls.

Those two girls sadly moved into their new “home” on that dreaded day, not knowing how many photos would cover those bare walls, how many laughs would happen on those beds, how many clothes from those closets and dressers would be shared, how many Get Ready With Me’s would take place at those desks, and most of all, how many memories would fill that room by May.

Those two girls moved in scared, not knowing if they were going to like college, and not knowing if this was the right place for them.

In the first month, there were countless tears. Those two girls didn’t know who they were or what they were doing.

But as the year went on, Rob 313 started becoming more than just a place to sleep or do homework, it became a home. Rob 313 held the stressful moments of trying to finish accounting problems and trying to decide if transferring was the right option. Rob 313 held the saddest moments of breakups, not getting into desired classes, and missing friends. Rob 313 held the funniest moments of running outside in bathrobes from the fire alarm, and someone thinking it was the bathroom. Rob 313 held the happiest moments of making new friends, acing classes, joining clubs, and having many insightful conversations.

And somehow, between all of those moments, the two girls who moved in lost and scared, found their places.

Those two girls also became best friends.

Without Rob 313, I would have never crossed paths with the person who is now my best friend, and both of us would have never met our best friends living a three-step walk across the hall.

Now, it’s May. The anticipated move-out week. Those two girls who sadly moved in nine months ago are now sadly moving out. Those nine months in our room were the biggest months of growth. I learned to speak up, be confident, and not stress about the things you can’t control.

I know that I am a confident, ambitious woman with a love for others.

My roommate also knows that she is a confident, ambitious woman with a love for others.

Those two girls are holding on to every second left in the room where they discovered who they are.

So, to whoever lives in Rob 313 next, take care of her; she’ll take care of you.