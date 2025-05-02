Rewatching Old Disney Movies as an Adult: Why Was This So Deep???

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know that moment when you’re innocently watching a childhood favorite, just trying to relive the good old days, and suddenly you find yourself crying over a lion’s death as if it just happened yesterday? Yeah, I feel the same way.

When we were kids, Disney movies were all about magic, catchy songs, and maybe an occasional villain who was oddly fabulous. But now, as adults juggling bills, anxiety, and a couple of existential crises, those films hit way too hard.

The Lion King: A Masterclass in Grief and Identity

As a kid, “Hakuna Matata” felt like a carefree vibe. However, as an adult, I realize that it was really Simba suppressing deep emotional trauma and avoiding accountability. The entire film explores themes of grief, guilt, and reclaiming your rightful place in the world after unimaginable loss. It’s astonishing how poetic that is. Why didn’t anyone warn me that Mufasa’s ghost would feel like a motivational TED Talk?

“Remember who you are.”

Honestly, I’m just trying to remember where I put my keys.

Finding Nemo: Literally a Movie About Anxiety Parenting

Marlin wasn’t overprotective—he was literally suffering from PTSD. The opening scene is a traumatic event most adult viewers can now fully comprehend: loss, single parenting, and the terror of letting go. Meanwhile, Dory’s memory issues? Not just quirky comic relief—she’s a symbol of what it means to live in the moment and be loved anyway.

Beauty and the Beast: So… the Real Beast Was Emotional Growth?

While there’s often discussion about Stockholm Syndrome in this film, there’s much more to it. The story is fundamentally about transformation, not just the magical kind. The Beast needs to unlearn his toxic behaviors, and Belle? She’s essentially setting boundaries before it was even considered trendy. Honestly, the talking wardrobe is just a delightful bonus.

Frozen: Sisterhood, Trauma, and the Power of Letting Go

It’s easy to forget that this wasn’t just a princess movie. It was a story about emotional repression and the fear of hurting others with parts of ourselves that we can’t control. Elsa isolates herself because she believes she is too much. Raise your hand if you can relate to that.

“Let It Go” became our first pop anthem for healing through a nervous breakdown.

Aladdin: Impostor Syndrome in a Vest

Aladdin is more than just a charming street rat; he believes he is only lovable when he pretends to be someone else. The Genie serves as his life coach. The entire movie is a metaphor for authenticity and self-worth, all wrapped up in '90s sass and accompanied by a fantastic soundtrack.

Final Thoughts

Disney didn’t just entertain us; they subtly prepared us for adulthood. We didn’t realize it until we were older, perhaps feeling more emotionally vulnerable while indulgently eating ice cream straight from the tub during a rewatch.

So yes, I initially watched for nostalgia, but I stayed for the deeper existential reflections, therapy-grade metaphors, and the understanding that animated films could sometimes convey emotions more honestly than real life.