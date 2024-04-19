The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

As the spring semester comes to a close, all college students are feeling the pressure of classes wrapping up and finals drawing near.

I have been feeling this pressure a little more than normal recently. This pressure has gone from a need to study on the time I have off from classes to a constant nagging in my brain telling me that I am not doing enough.

This change has made me realize that I am struggling with a pretty intense case of academic anxiety.

Academic anxiety is exactly what it sounds like. It’s the feeling of worry or stress relating to, or as a result of, school pressures. This anxiety comes on a spectrum. Many college students feel this worry about exams or assignments. This is normal and can often create a good amount of tension that fosters growth.

However, in some cases, when someone feels high levels of this type of anxiety it can disrupt their day-to-day lives and even negatively impact their well-being.

Here are some tips that have helped me and may be helpful no matter how intense you feel this anxiety:

Make a list

Write down all that you need to do and check it whenever you feel like your work is getting away from you. This helps me a ton. Making sure that you are not missing anything makes it easier to challenge the anxiety-ridden thoughts.

Find a routine

Make sure that you find a routine of studying and relaxing that works for you. For me, it is working for hours until my work is done and then spending the rest of the night in bed. For you, it may be sprint studying (45 min working and 15 min resting). Whether you’re on your game during the daytime hours or you’re more nocturnal in your studying, find what works for you and stick to it.

Use campus resources

Here at St. Bonaventure, we have so many resources that everyone should be taking advantage of. Especially as time creeps towards finals, the university has provided many things that may help us through this stressful time. From 24-hour study rooms to available counseling services, just ask around to find help in anything you need. You can also use your peers to help. If you are having trouble in a class, ask someone if they would want to study together sometime. If you don’t want to sit alone in a private study room in the library, ask your roommate to come with you. Even though it’s a small school, you are never alone here at St. Bonaventure.

Take some time for you

To do well in classes and on tests, you need to be at your best physically and mentally. This means that while you can study the days away, you also need to rest and recharge so you’ll be at the top of your game. If you’ve had a long day at the library, remember to go to the dining hall with some friends to catch up. Don’t forget to take care of yourself!