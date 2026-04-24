This Isn’t Goodbye

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When this article comes out, there will be 23 days until graduation. I’m trying so hard not to count down the days, but it’s inevitable. I’m caught between feeling happy that the year is over and heartbroken that some of my closest friends are graduating. I have gotten so close to these people over the past 3 years. All of this really hit me the other night while watching the Senior dance at dance rehearsal.

Most of these people are like sisters to me. I’ve gone through so much with them, and they really have helped me grow as a person. They’re always there for me, no matter what, and I’m so grateful for that. I’ll never forget the endless memories I have with them. Even the little things, such as Walmart runs, dance practices, getting ready to go out, Hickey trips, study dates, and the late night chats.

I’m currently living with all Seniors as well. I’m so grateful that I got to live with them this year. I may not be the closest with them, but they are great people. Over time, I grew close to one of my roommates, Pranathi. I met her through the dance team and got closer to her. She’s always there if I need advice on life or what to wear.

My friend, whom I’m most sad about graduating, is Alyssa. She’s one of my best friends. We’ve been friends since freshman year, and I always knew that she’d be graduating before I did, but I always tried to forget it. I met her early on during our first year, and we’ve been close ever since. She’s always been there for me. We can just sit and not talk and still have a good time. After graduation, she and I are going to Florida, which I have been counting down the days to. I’m glad that she will still be local, so I’ll get to see her.

One other Senior that I’ll miss is Bella. I met her this year, and she has become like an older sister to me. She is also always there for me. I love going to the Hickey with her and just chatting. She and I both went through OCIA together this year, which was so special. We’ve been hanging out so much recently and just enjoying the nice weather.

These aren’t even all the people that I’ll miss so dearly. I know that all my friends are going to do amazing things in life. I’m eternally grateful for them and all the memories we made together. I just need to keep in mind that this isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later.