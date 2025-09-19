This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who knows me, knows that I have stickers on everything.

My car, my laptop, my mirrors, my townhouse, my body (tattoos).

I am obsessed with covering my life in colorful representations of who I am that are relatively easy to switch up whenever I like.

I have gotten a ton of compliments on my chaotic and colorful items. From a woman and her child at Starbucks leaning into my car to stare fondly at all my stickers. To a college professor who went through my stickers on my laptop one by one and asked the story behind them. I love the connections I make with people when they ask about them.

I also love the ability to adorn my body with “stickers” that I like. Tattoos to me are nothing but a way to show my true self on my skin. To show people who may not even talk to me, some aspect of my personality.

Now, I understand the risks of getting tattoos. Some may not like what my tattoos are or what having them says about me. Just as some may not like what my bumper stickers read or that I put them on my car.

I hear one phrase all the time when it comes to my tattoos and stickers:

Why put bumper stickers on a Bentley?

I hate this phrase. I think it simplifies its point in a way that takes away all joy and connection that could be made once it is spoken.

First, why would I compare my body, or even my 2012 Chevy Malibu, to a Bentley? Bentleys are ugly and totally an old man’s car.

Second, maybe I would put a bumper sticker on a Bentley because I want to. Because I think it would look better with a bumper sticker reading “Books Change Lives.”

Third, when you make this argument, it makes it seem as if you claim that beauty comes from the outward appearance of the object itself. I firmly believe this is not true.

Yes, I do believe I am pretty on the outside, but I also believe that my personality is really what makes me shine. I think my bright pink hair (that is unfortunately not natural) is a defining feature of mine and is a reflection of who I am.

The two matching tattoos that I share with friends are representations of significant connections I have made with some of the best people. While you may hate the two fineline women I have tatted on my upper arm, I wanted to make sure that my extraordinary relationship with my sister was imprinted on me forever.

My beat-up white Chevy does not have the most beautiful interior. But I love the comments I get when someone new enters my car. Or when old friends notice when I replace an existing sticker.

So, yes, I would put a bumper sticker on a Bentley. They’re ugly anyway.