The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Do you ever have one of those moments where something you discuss in class directly parallels your life? I did it this week, and it was just in time for Valentine’s.

In one of my writing courses, we were asked to watch a video of Brené Brown, an American researcher and podcaster. She is a phenomenal public speaker who delivers her findings on empathy, trust, and vulnerability.

This lecture was on fostering trust between others and ourselves. Brown quoted Maya Angelou, who once said, “I don’t trust people who don’t love themselves and tell me, ‘I love you.’ “

For some reason, I felt this quote was perfect for Valentine’s season (and all year round).

How can we give love to others if we have not experienced love within ourselves? I cherish the love in my life because I know the people who give me unconditional love have also cultivated a love for themselves; thus, they can fully exchange in showing their love to me.

I think there are a lot of aspects about ourselves as humans that we forget about. We overlook how incredible we are.

Need some inspiration for things you can compliment yourself on? Look no further.

1.) your soul

You are a unique collection of the people, energies, and experiences that have formed you. No one on this Earth is you. That is remarkable. Show yourself some love for the simple fact that you exist! The odds of you being born are around one in 400 quadrillion. (Woah!) Think of how everything in the universe had to unfold in such a way for you to live.

2.) your kindness

If you gave someone a genuine compliment today, or held the door, or stopped to talk to a stranger, you are exemplifying small acts of kindness. The world needs kindness like medicine. If you are going out of your way to be kind to others, do not take that lightly.

3.) your body

Yeah, most of us have a complex relationship with our bodies. But when was the last time you stopped to think about all it does for you every single day, even without you asking it to? Your feet and legs could carry you for miles. Your stomach allows you to stay nourished and enjoy all your favorite foods. Your arms have hugged and embraced countless loved ones. Your eyes have seen nature in a way no photo could recreate. Your nose has smelled your mother’s perfume and fresh coffee in the morning. Give your body and its abilities a compliment today.

4.) Your unique personality

I opened my horoscope app to a mantra the other day. I loved it so much that I have looked at it every morning since and I guarantee I will write a whole article about it. It reads “I refuse to let my wildness be extinguished by the lure of likeability.” Wow is that powerful! I have learned to love my wild, bubbly personality regardless of what others say or think. In a world of conformity, the most radical, healing thing you can do (especially as a woman) is to boldly love yourself.

I challenge you to reframe your concept of love. The next time you say I love you to someone else, think about one thing you love about yourself, and how lovely it is to have the capacity to love yourself as deeply as you love others.