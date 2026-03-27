Things That Would Not Exist Without Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women are historically underrepresented and under-acknowledged in their achievements; we know this. Whether it be on the individual, academic, corporate, or scientific level.

Even some of the items essential to everyday life go without proper recognition or notice. In honor of Women’s History Month, here is a list of things that simply would not exist as they are, or even at all, without incredible women.

1. Windshield wipers

Driving without visibility is a real hazard, obviously. But… imagine early days where rain or snow meant having to frequently stop to clear your windshield. The delays were crazy. And Mary Anderson was sick of it in 1902 New York City.

She took to drawing and made a sketch of a blade that could be operated from inside the car to clear the windshield. She patented this in 1903, but it expired before anyone agreed to use her idea. For some odd reason… it was feared to be “too distracting”? (Apparently, men have been finding ordinary things distracting for a while….)

In 1922, car manufacturers finally started making wipers a standard part of the vehicle, but she received nothing. Today, her name is rightfully attached to the invention we use several times a week.

2. Central heating

I don’t even have to think about the fact I will be entering a warm home when the day is done, and I am always excited to experience the coziness.

In 1919, natural gas was used to heat industrial buildings, but was not used in homes. Until… Alice Parker shared the idea of having some kind of centrally located heat source in the home that could spread throughout the home through pipes. This led to home heating as we know it.

3. Coffee filters

I know many have switched to the use of a Keurig machine or something similar that is reliant on pods rather than the good old-fashioned grounds in a filter method, but several households still utilize classic coffee makers.

Having your morning cup of coffee full of grounds does not sound like it would be an enjoyable start to the day. Thanks to Melitta Bentz, we don’t have to worry about that.

Bentz was tired of drinking gritty, contaminated coffee, and patented her invention of the coffee filter in 1908, making sure that would never be an issue again.

4. Rock and Roll

The “Godmother of Rock and Roll” is a wonderful woman named Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Her talent and music inspired the likes of Elvis, Johnny Cash, and Bob Dylan. Although harshly discredited by these artists and not recognized much when analyzing music history, her sound inspired the genre that many know and love.

5. cctv

Marie Van Brittan Brown was a woman living in New York in the 60s, who was frequently distressed by the amount of time police responded to calls in her neighborhood, and how little they would do surveillance. Feeling unsafe in her apartment and tired of living in fear, she created a monitoring device that used a camera and projection system to watch over her apartment building.

Her patent of this device in 1969 was the first of its kind, and now CCTV is widely used. We even have them attached to our doorbells now!

6. Kevlar

This one, even I had no idea. I had to put some research into what Kevlar even is!

Stephanie Kwolek discovered the specific polymer solution necessary to initiate the later invention of Kevlar, which I now know is the material used to make bulletproof vests actually bulletproof, ski helmets protective, and the cables on suspension bridges reliably strong.

Lifesaving stuff that might not have come about as it did without this genius woman.

7. Several incredibly famous franchises

We all engage in popular culture, and often align ourselves as fans of big franchises. Just think about how many would not exist without the mind of a woman.

JK Rowling’s “Harry Potter” and Suzanne Collins “Hunger Games” are just two major examples of series that keep people watching film after film, buying tons of merchandise, and indulging in fan bases.

8. Disposable diapers

Marion Donovan, the inventor of the first version of a disposable diaper, was tired of entering her child’s nursery to a soggy diaper and soaked sheets. To alleviate this, she invented the first waterproof diaper out of anything she could find.

She tried to sell this design but was constantly turned down, men deeming it not important. However, she persisted, struck a deal with Saks Fifth Avenue in 1949, and was able to patent her design.

She could never find a company willing to make the diaper in a more refined way, as once more it was not deemed necessary to many men, but it motivated other companies. Proctor and Gamble eventually introduced one 10 years later. Without her, that may have been a much later development.

9. Car heaters

I don’t know about you… But I definitely cannot stand getting into a cold car. I take for granted the luxury of being able to sit down and crank it all the way up and find instant warmth and relief.

Thanks to Margaret Wilcox, I can survive frigid commutes to class. Wilcox invented a mechanism to direct warm air from the engine to the feet of the driver in 1893’s earliest cars.

This early implementation led to a history of development of this mechanism, and now it is where it is today!

10. Men (and, of course, women too)

In today’s discourse, this one, I think, is often forgotten.

Whenever I hear a man being outwardly sexist, witness one mistreating a woman, or hear them speak degradingly towards women individually or as a whole, I can’t help but think… “Do they treat their mother like this?” Or “Do they think of their mother like this?”

Women create life; the least you could do is allow them to lead a life of feeling respected. We have a long way to go in this department, but I have seen an uptick in the appreciation women receive from men.

Yes, all these things wouldn’t be here without a woman, but neither would you! Make sure you reach out to the women in your life this month and show your appreciation!