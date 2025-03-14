The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Women’s History Month, like every other Women’s History Month, I have found myself reflecting on what it is like being a woman in today’s world. This year is a very different story from other years, considering the state of our world is in a position like no other, ESPECIALLY if you are a woman.

I, of course began to reflect on the negative things spoken about women typically displayed in widespread media, on hundreds of podcasts, and like nothing I could ever begin to fathom… the WHITE HOUSE.

So, here is a list of things our LITERAL PRESIDENT has said about women.

“You know, it does not really matter what the media writes about you as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass.” -Esquire interview, 1991

“If hillary clinton can’t satisfy her husband what makes her think she can satisfy america?” -A tweet written (and deleted) in April of 2015.

“Kamala is mentally impaired.” -September 29, 2024.

“Does she have a good body? no. Does she have a fat ass? Absolutely.” -February 6, 2013, directed towards Kim Kardashian

“If she weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” -June 2004. Yes, he really said this about his own daughter.

“How do the breasts look?” -When asked on April 11, 2005, if he would stay with his wife Melania if she was disfigured in a car crash.

“She’s probably deeply troubled, and therefore great in bed.” -About Lindsey Lohan in 2004

“You wouldn’t have your job if you weren’t beautiful.” -To a female reporter in 2014

“You can do anything…Grab them by the…” -You know how it ends. 2005.

Now let me end with a kicker.

“Nobody has more respect for women than i do. Nobody. nobody has more respect.” -Oct. 19, 2016. Really Donald? Because reading these quotes tells me otherwise…

Anytime I hear or watch or read quotes such as these, from anyone, they bring about a deep sadness I cannot explain. Hearing them out of a man so many sought as their “perfect leader” hurts even more.

Women are so much more than their bodies, their relationships, their looks, and even their status as women.

I struggle so much with these quotes, that I cannot imagine how a young girl feels about them if she is somehow exposed to them.

This Women’s History Month, I leave you with the message that it is imperative we do everything in our power to foster an environment in which women are respected, and recognized as the true leaders, thinkers, and bad-asses they are.

Stay strong.