Things I’m Excited for in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m a bit late to the party, but after reading an article about the beauty of anticipation, I want to list some things I’m looking forward to in the upcoming year.

My LASIK vision procedure

I have been wearing glasses or contacts for the last 12 years and am finally having surgery to correct my nearsightedness! My parents actually approached me to get this done — I’m graduating soon, and they don’t want me to have to carry the expenses of poor vision into adulthood. The procedure is scheduled to be done over midterm break (less than 2 weeks!!!), so I’ll have plenty of time to recover before jumping back into classes. I’m incredibly grateful for my parents and excited to be able to see again.

Noah Kahan’s new album release

I’ve been doing this thing lately where I’ll listen to an entire album straight. It started during my summer internship when I would sit at a desk for 8 hours straight and listen to music the ENTIRE time. Playlists get old fast. Now, I’m running out of new material, and Noah Kahan is on my rotation of current favorites (honorable mentions go to Lizzy McAlpine, Ethel Cain, and Phoebe Bridgers — I wouldn’t mind a drop from any of them either).

Graduation

I’m graduating this semester! I worked hard and earned my undergraduate degree in 3 years, and it was so worth it. College has not been my favorite experience. When touring, I never found a place that felt like home, and picking a college felt so inconsequential. I didn’t feel like I belonged anywhere, so it didn’t matter where I ended up. I still feel that way. I don’t feel like I’ve made any connections with professors or found my bridesmaids. I don’t have a big friend group, and I don’t go out. I don’t see the hype, and now I’ll never know if it was me or the college I chose. At least it’s over now!

My sister’s first collegiate lacrosse season

As I wrap up my time at college, my sister is just starting. She plays Division 1 lacrosse at an NEC school and is projected to have a great season. She is thriving at college so far, and a great season would be the perfect full-circle moment. I grew up playing in the yard with her and going to all her games, and I’m so excited to see her compete at her highest level yet. My parents were also both athletes in college, so I think it’ll be nice for them to see their name on a roster again — I never gave them that (whoops).

And so, those are just some of the things I’m looking forward to this year.