Falling in love with the little things in life is what I strive for every day. From getting up in the morning and getting to do my makeup before class, to hanging out with my friends and laughing all night together, to having a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie that melts in your mouth, to having dinner with everyone I love during the holidays, falling in love with the small things in life have made it easier for me to appreciate the bigger factors of my life.

College

Having the opportunity and support from my family to move away from home and continue school in a new environment is truly one of my biggest blessings. Having the opportunity to be at St. Bonaventure is a privilege, not a right. I want to keep this mentality all throughout my time here, remembering this fact in times when I either don’t feel like going to class, studying for a test or when I’m feeling stressed out from the school work. Although the change was hard, the friends that I have made in my short time here have made the transition much easier for me mentally.

My Boyfriend

Long distance is hard, and although I’m most definitely not an expert on dating while being in separate schools, I do have seven weeks of first-hand experience. You hear it everywhere. Break up with your high school partner before college so you can have more fun. In my opinion, doing this is the worst thing you could ever do for yourself and denies you the opportunity to fall in love with someone on a completely deeper level. For me and Conner, long distance has only made us more strong and grow closer on a more emotional level that if we stayed home we wouldn’t have been able to achieve. Although cringy and maybe over said, absence does make the heart grow fonder. Before Conner, I never really believed in true love, but after him, I found my person that I have given my whole heart to.

My Room

My room back at my own house five hours away is almost the exact same mirrored image of my second room here at Bonaventure. When I first moved in, I made my room comfortable, and so, it resembled my room at home. One of the most comforting things for me is coming home to a calming space where I can unwind for the day and decompress. Although these aren’t all the things I love, they have been what has kept me living life to the fullest and enjoying college and everything it has to offer.