Things I Love That Wouldn’t Exist Without Black Culture

The month of February, Black History Month, is a month to celebrate Black excellence, remember history, and continue the fight for equality. A common way of celebrating and remembering history is showing appreciation for and reminding the public of Black inventors who revolutionized everyday life for millions.

Examples include the traffic light invented by Garrett Morgan and the home security system invented by Marie Van Brittan Brown. There are hundreds of significant contributions made by African Americans in medical, scientific, technological, and safety fields. The importance of these inventors and their creations cannot be understated.

If I were to write an article for every single contribution from Black people that too often goes without appreciation, I’d be writing for the rest of my life. However, I decided to focus this Black History Month on contributions from Black culture that may be seen as more trivial to some, but are things that I love and that are hugely important to me in my everyday life.

Music and Dance

This one is probably talked about more than some of the others that will make my list, but I still think it’s crucial to acknowledge the roots of hip-hop and rap, jazz, blues, rock and roll, and R&B, along with hip-hop dance. Every single one of these has its roots in Black artistry and remains one of the most influential genres in the world.

As someone on the SBU Dance Team, some of my favorite dances have been hip-hop. I love listening to rap music, especially while getting ready for a night out. None of that would be possible without Black musicians and dancers.

Beauty and Fashion

TikTok trends revolving around beauty and fashion are frequently taken from Black culture and passed off as something new, without many people even realizing it. Examples include big hoop earrings, long acrylic nails, laid edges, and overlining lips. While Black women may not have invented all of these things, they certainly popularized them.

Before they were considered trendy, many women of color were criticized and called “ghetto” for wearing these styles, whereas now they are common for women everywhere. As a white woman, I can feel both beautiful and comfortable wearing these things because Black women normalized them first.

Food

Who doesn’t love traditional soul food? Nothing hits like a good plate of fried chicken, mac and cheese, and collard greens in the summer at a barbecue. Still, Black people are often mocked for liking these foods or stereotyped as only eating these foods. While enjoying your “Southern comfort food,” it’s important to remember who actually originated and preserved those traditions.

Sports and Entertainment

The culture of sports like basketball and football has been heavily influenced by Black athletes. The football celebrations athletes do after a touchdown that everyone loves? Popularized by Black players. Branding that launched leagues into a whole new level of popularity? Influenced by athletes like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

As a girl who loves football, the influence from Black culture cannot be ignored.

Internet Culture

Black culture influences not only beauty trends but also internet culture. Many reaction pictures and gifs you see online feature Black creators. Viral catchphrases often originate from Black communities or AAVE (African American Vernacular English). The next time you catch yourself saying “slay,” “period,” or countless other phrases rooted in AAVE, you can recognize how much Black culture has shaped your vocabulary, and mine.

Black History Month is in part about honoring historical figures, but it’s also about recognizing the cultural impact that shapes our everyday lives. The music I dance to, the trends I wear, the food I crave, the sports I love, and even the slang I use are all influenced by Black culture.

These contributions may seem small to some when compared to life-changing inventions, but they shape how we express ourselves. Black culture is deeply woven into everyday American life, and that deserves recognition not just in February, but all year long.