Things Every Girl Needs in Her Purse

A woman’s purse is a treasure trove, filled with memories, stories, and daily necessities. I’ve loved purses since childhood, owning various sizes—from small ones for money and lip gloss to larger ones for stuffed animals. Now, my collection is smaller but still full of essentials.

I recently asked my Instagram followers about the most important item they keep in their purse or bag, and I got amazing responses! To simplify, I categorized the items into seven categories—otherwise, this could take hours to read!

Makeup

The most popular answers were Aquaphor, ChapStick, or any lip product for that matter. Women have long considered lip products as essential components of their beauty routines. These items not only enhance appearance but also allow for creative expression and boost confidence. Lipsticks, lip glosses, lip liners, and ChapSticks come in a wide range of shades, textures, and finishes – offering endless possibilities for personal expression. Whether opting for a bold red for a night out, a soft nude for everyday wear, or a glossy finish for a youthful glow, lip products serve as powerful tools for self-expression.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, lip products hold cultural significance, with certain shades or types symbolizing empowerment, elegance, or rebellion throughout history. Today, the variety of lip products available is extensive, catering to every preference and occasion—from matte to moisturizing formulations—making them a beloved staple in many women’s handbags.

Smelly? I Don’t Think So

The close second was products like gum, breath mints, Listerine breath strips, and perfume. For many women, carrying items such as gum, breath mints, Listerine breath strips, and perfume is not just about freshening up; it reflects self-care and confidence. These products provide a sense of control over how they present themselves, particularly in social or professional settings where first impressions are important. Fresh breath is often viewed as a crucial aspect of personal hygiene, helping people in general feel more comfortable and at ease during conversations and interactions. Similarly, perfume acts as a personal signature, adding an extra layer of allure and boosting self-assurance. For women, these items are small yet powerful tools that contribute to feeling prepared and polished wherever they go. Whether attending a meeting, going on a date, or simply running errands, these products offer reassurance that they can face the world confidently, knowing they are putting their best foot forward.

Wallet and Keys

For many women, leaving the house without their wallet and keys is nearly unthinkable, as these items are essential for both independence and security. The wallet contains not only money but also identification, credit cards, and often personal mementos, making it an indispensable part of daily life. It ensures they have the financial means to navigate the world, whether to pay for transportation, grab a coffee, or handle unexpected expenses. Similarly, keys represent access to their home, car, and sometimes workplace, symbolizing a sense of control and safety. Without these crucial items, women may feel unprepared and vulnerable, highlighting how deeply intertwined these practical objects are with their sense of autonomy and preparedness. For many, the wallet and keys are not just physical objects but vital tools that enable them to manage their day-to-day lives with confidence.

Headphones and Earbuds

For many women, carrying headphones or earbuds has become essential for both convenience and personal well-being. These devices offer a quick escape from the noise of the outside world, allowing them to enjoy music, podcasts, or audiobooks, which can make daily tasks and commutes more enjoyable and productive. Headphones or earbuds also provide privacy, enabling women to immerse themselves in their content without distractions or interruptions, whether on public transport, at the gym, or in a busy café. Moreover, they can serve as a form of self-care, providing moments of relaxation or focus when needed. In a fast-paced world where multitasking is often necessary, having earbuds or headphones readily available allows women to manage their time efficiently while also prioritizing personal moments of leisure or reflection.

Safety

For many women, carrying safety gear such as a taser, pepper spray, pocket knife, or security alarm in their bags is an important measure for personal protection and peace of mind. In a world where safety concerns, especially when alone or in unfamiliar environments, are common, these items provide a sense of security and empowerment. A taser or pepper spray can serve as a quick and effective means of defense against potential threats, while a pocket knife can be a practical tool in emergency situations. Additionally, a portable security alarm can help draw attention in case of distress. These items are not solely about fear; they represent a proactive approach to taking control of one’s safety, ensuring that women feel prepared to protect themselves in any situation. Carrying safety gear reflects a desire to maintain autonomy and navigate the world with confidence, knowing they have options available if needed.

Health

Many women choose to carry medications and first aid supplies in their bags to stay prepared for unexpected health issues while on the go. These essentials may include pain relievers for headaches, allergy medication, or a small first-aid kit containing band-aids and antiseptic wipes. Having these items readily available provides a sense of security and self-sufficiency.

For women with chronic conditions, carrying necessary prescriptions ensures they can effectively manage their health no matter where they are. Additionally, these supplies are often viewed as a practical way to assist not only themselves but also others in need. The convenience of having essential medications and first-aid items on hand reduces anxiety about potential health emergencies, allowing women to feel more confident and in control of their well-being throughout the day.

Electronics

For many women, carrying a phone charger or portable power bank in their bags has become essential in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world. A smartphone is crucial for staying connected, whether for work, family, or personal matters, and a dead battery can lead to stress or disrupt plans. Having a charger or power bank ensures that they can keep their phones powered throughout the day, whether during a long commute, while running errands, or at a busy event. This small yet vital accessory offers peace of mind, knowing they can remain reachable and access important information, maps, or apps when needed. In an age where digital connections are increasingly significant, a charger is not just a convenience—it’s a lifeline that helps them stay in control and prepared for anything.

Every individual is unique, possessing distinct traits, experiences, and perspectives that shape who they are. Similarly, each bag we carry has its own characteristics, styles, and purposes, reflecting our personal tastes and needs. Inside these bags, we each hold a variety of items—essential belongings, mementos, and tools—that tell a story about our lives and journeys.