They’re Broke, We’re Up: The Imaginary Threat of Female Economic Success 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Female success is very, very real. But it is not the equivalent of male discrimination.

This statement seems obvious, or at least I thought so. However, to some men of this generation, the growing success of women has caused some of them to feel “left out.” The irony, of course, is clear here. How can the oppressors feel oppressed by the oppressed? Let’s talk about it.

Recently, in a sociology class, my professor assigned students to watch two videos that discussed the decreasing number of men in the labor force and education. My professor assigned these videos, along with many others, as part of the gender inequality unit. He is educated about all forms of inequality, and by assigning these videos, he did not at all mean that he agreed with what the videos said.

After reading the titles of the videos, I agreed that this was an issue and was excited to learn more from the videos.

The first video simply gave objective facts about the large number of women going into the labor force and excelling in school and higher education. The data cited by the man being interviewed, Richard Reeves, showed that boys and men are struggling in school and the labor force.

Some of the data also showed that non-white boys and men are predominantly struggling economically compared to girls and women. I found this information to have actual importance and be worth studying (“Of Boys and Men:” Why the Modern Male Is Struggling | Amanpour and Company – YouTube, 2022).

However, the rest of the video did not seem to focus on racial gaps in economic success which I would have found more valuable to study and find solutions for in society.

Data regarding gender disparities in school performance and college degrees showed the success of women today. I was overwhelmed with pride at the growth of female success. These happy feelings were unfortunately very short-lived.

The remainder of the video continued about how these disparities are a serious issue. I wholeheartedly agree that it is an issue that men are struggling at work and in school, but why does the success of women have anything to do with that?

I felt angry at the way the problem was being framed. As if it was a woman’s problem or that women were at fault in some way. In a world where women have been denied education and the right to work for hundreds of years, why should we feel bad that we fought for these rights, secured them, and are now excelling beyond men who have been praised throughout history for simply being men?

I tried to keep a level head though and understood what the video was attempting to get across, no matter how misguided the approach was. Reeves had good intentions and much of his data was helpful and informative.

The second video, like the last, showed a man interviewing another man on his research. This time about men feeling “left out” by the democratic party. Except, this video started with the statement, “Forty percent of men supporting Trump between the ages of 18 and 49 do believe the progress of women came at their expense” (Scott Galloway: Young men feel abandoned by the Democratic party – YouTube, 2024).

Immediate eye roll.

The interviewer went on to give an example of why men do not feel supported by the democratic party by referencing that Kamala Harris’s website does not include men under the “Who we serve” column. The list instead consisted of minority groups.

This makes sense that groups that have been (and continue to be) discriminated against in this country would be listed as recipients of support over white men who have been in power since our country became a country.

To me, this does not mean that the Harris administration is discriminating against white men. They are just not explicitly mentioning them because this country was created by white men, for white men. They do not need special support when they hold all the power.

Support of people who are not white males does not equal discrimination against white men.

Next, the man being interviewed, Scott Galloway, came on screen and stated the men who were the topic of this conversation were not coming from a place of “veiled misogyny.”

I disagree.

After this disclaimer by Galloway, he proceeded to make countless misogynistic statements.

One statement in particular stuck out to me.

He stated that boys struggle more in school and are more likely to be suspended because of poor behavior. I feel sympathy for this topic as I have two brothers in grade school. My issue was not with the data. My issue was with how these men were framing the facts.

My jaw dropped when Galloway said, “Think about what we want in education. We want someone who is organized, who is a pleaser, who sits down, who is not disruptive. You basically describe a girl.”

This statement is incredibly misogynistic. Girls are not more likely to be pleasers (ew…whatever that means) or to “sit down.” Boys are just as capable of being organized and not disruptive. Galloway is basing his opinion on harmful stereotypes of girls and women. Girls and women are not more inclined to be any of these things. We have had to be in the past because that was the only way we could survive and the only way we could exist in institutions that we were denied access to for centuries.

Boys and men have not had to be any of these things to be given opportunities or to succeed. Just because girls and women are now visibly exceeding expectations even though we are STILL not on equal footing with men, they want to say that we have unfair advantages.

I do not accept that.

As I rewatched these videos to write this article, I found I was even more angry than I was the first time I watched them. I truly cannot believe this is even a conversation or that I have to write this.

The stereotypes and misogyny being perpetuated in the second video are not only harmful to girls and women but dangerous for young boys and men to hear.

I hope men and women can find a way to achieve equal economic success, but this is not going to happen by bringing each other down or placing blame.

First Video (Reeves): https://youtu.be/kLBHUC90UFg?si=UX2pcnV1qqLBW9c3

Second Video (Galloway): https://youtu.be/_XapCqE1w6k?si=PNCcMYpFKWGQxU17