The Zodiac Signs as Songs from ‘Man’s Best Friend’ 

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ is recognized for its fun, flirty, and provocative composition. The album has been criticized for its lack of thematic depth. It has been regarded as simple, surface-level, girly amusement.

While I agree that the album is far removed from being any meaningful revelation, I do not think there is anything wrong with a little mindless fun.

Astrology is another form of fun that most people do not take seriously. It is thought to have no real value and to be primarily enjoyed by women.

The parallels between ‘Man’s Best Friend’ and astrology have led me to embrace their lighthearted nature and match each song from the album with its representative zodiac sign.

“Manchild”- Aries

People born between March 21 and April 19 are often fiery and brutally honest. These traits correspond to the song “Manchild.” In this song, Carpenter jokes about her ex-boyfriend’s immature nature and insults his intellect.

“Tears”- Virgo

In track two of the album, Carpenter reveals that she is attracted to men who are responsible, communicative, and respectful. People born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 are thought to be perfectionists who appreciate it when others are stable and competent.

“My Man on Willpower”- Leo

Track three of ‘Man’s Best Friend’ is a dramatic telling of a story in which Carpenter feels undesired by a partner who used to be “literally obsessed” with her. This song has Leo written all over it, as people born between July 23 and Aug. 22 prefer when people are attentive to them and may be a bit dramatic at times.

“Sugar Talking”- Taurus

People born between April 20 and May 20 believe that actions speak louder than words and are known to value physical attraction. In track four on the album, Carpenter basically tells her partner that sweet words are not enough to keep her interested.

“We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night” – Pisces

In track five of the album, Carpenter tells the story of a couple that is in a cycle of breaking up and making up. She seems to forget her boundaries and reasons for wanting to break up when she is with her partner. People born between Feb. 19 and March 20 are usually easy-going people. They may unintentionally alter their personalities to better get along with whoever they spend time with.

“Nobody’s Son” – Cancer

People born between June 21 and July 22 are known for being romantics who sometimes feel emotionally left out. In “Nobody’s Son,” Carpenter expresses her emotional discontent and loneliness as she watches her friends’ romantic relationships prosper.

“Never Getting Laid” – Scorpio

Scorpios, born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, tend to be possessive and have a good sense of humor. In track seven of the album, Carpenter describes her ideal world. She imagines a reality where her ex-boyfriend is trapped inside his house, unable to get anywhere near other women.

“When Did You Get Hot?” – Libra

Track eight is about finding out that someone you know had a complete glow-up and suddenly becoming interested in them. When I think of people known for appreciating appearances and having good taste, I think of Libras. People under this sign are born between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22.

“Go Go Juice” – Sagittarius

People born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21 often have straightforward and flirtatious personalities. “Go Go Juice” is all about calling up your exes and telling them you may still be interested, at least for one night…

“Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry” – Aquarius

Track 10 on the album is about being emotionally unavailable but still wanting a romantic connection with someone. People born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 19 are often flooded with emotions and can be unpredictable in their actions.

“House Tour” – Gemini

Geminis, born between May 21 and June 20, are known for being wild and witty. In “House Tour,” Carpenter uses witty euphemisms to create a vibe that is sexy and fun.

“Goodbye” – Capricorn

In the final track of ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ Carpenter says goodbye to her past relationship and sets the boundary that he will not be allowed back into her life. Capricorns, born between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19, are great boundary setters who know how to let go and focus on themselves.