There are many things my dad will insist are true about me, but perhaps the one that stands most solidly is that I live my life in absolutes. I refuse compromise at every turn. My life is a series of decisions in which there is always a right and wrong choice.

Maybe, this is actually living in absolutism, but some may call this (say it with me now) impulsivity.

To revamp an applicable quote from the wise fictional doctor Addison Montgomery, there is a land called “Impulsiva” and I am their queen.

Most of my life decisions are made on impulse. College decision? Impulse. Crushes? Impulse. Anything? Impulse. I famously live my life on MQ Terms and MQ Time, much to the annoyance of everyone around me.

Like I said, impulsivity is my life brand, but it is incredibly so for my poor, poor hair.

Impulsivity has brought my scalp places I wouldn’t go with a gun.

The past year has been a whirlwind ride for my once healthy locks.

I woke up one morning and decided I wanted my hair to be straight forever, or at least seven months. So, much to the dismay of my private story, I decided to drop a buck or two on a keratin treatment. Wondering what that is? It’s a cute way of saying they fry the curl pattern in your hair into next Sunday.

Another morning decision: cut ten inches off of my hair. I woke up and couldn’t run my fingers through my hair smoothly and therefore decided to go to town on my hair with mini cosmetic scissors.

Once I was bored of that, I decided I needed to make another drastic hair decision. Bye bye to my carefully curated sun-induced highlights. A box of pre-developed $5 hair dye (not kidding, it was literally $5) and 30 minutes later, every last remnant of my perfect summer swirled down the drain. Mind you, I decided to do this less than an hour before I had to host a trunk-or-treat with my class officers. But the dye job came out perfectly, so this one wins!

The most recent impulse is perhaps what the kids call a “big one.” I decided after much deliberation with my friends to chop bangs. Yes. Bangs! By some miracle of God, they turned out actually really good and may have become an MQ Hair Staple!

Cheers to impulsivity, folks!