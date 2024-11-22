The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Something I’ve struggled with, and am constantly trying to battle, is just being able to go out and do something. Like most people, I would assume, life is so much easier when you have a friend by your side.

There are so many experiences that I have passed up on because I didn’t have someone to go with. It could be something as simple as a trip to the mall or a walk in the park. Because I was alone I didn’t feel the worth in doing it. However, time waits for no one and I am no exception.

Something I have found out about myself is that making room for spontaneity is the difference between a good day and a bad one. My favorite trips and experiences were “planned” as soon as minutes before they happened. Last minute concert tickets, an impromptu flight, or a random hike on a new trail have made up some of my most loved recent memories.

I’ve taken the steps to becoming more confident in flying solo on some days. This could mean a shopping spree at a store I’d never been to, or joining a club without already knowing someone in it. These may seem like little things, but sometimes that’s what it takes to form the confidence to be comfortable experiencing some things in life alone.

Personally, I grew up with sisters, whom I am very close with, and a good set of friends who are usually down to try something new with me. So, I never really had to worry about being truly alone, and I know I never will because I have them.

However, I won’t always live at home with my family or near my friends, the majority of my life could very well be spent far from them depending where I end up after graduation. The time is now to be okay with putting yourself out there and getting comfortable in your own skin.

The college experience is constantly making you aware of the fact that your every move is setting yourself up for your future. Our careers, friendships, financial situation and social skills are being honed to prep us for our future lives.

With that it can be easy to get lost in obsessing about the future. I find myself constantly wondering if I’m doing enough. Am I involved in enough campus organizations? Am I networking with the right people? Should I sacrifice another summer to an internship position?

All of this constant onslaught of concern for my future leaves little time for the now, but it’s time to change that. We’ll never be as young as you are right now, so harness that and take the jump. Stop waiting around for someone to agree to do something with you, and stop thinking about what you could be doing to better your future than having fun in the present.

The world will not wait for you to come and find it, so book that flight, take that long drive, or even call up that person you always wanted to know better. There really is no time like the present.