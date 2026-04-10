The Wonderful Feeling Of Having Something To Look Forward To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve come to realize that some of the happiest moments in life don’t actually happen in the moment itself. Sometimes, the best part is the waiting. The quiet excitement of knowing something good is just around the corner. Whether it’s a trip, a long-awaited event, or even something as simple as a good meal after a long day, having something to look forward to has a way of changing how we experience the present.

Part of what makes this feeling so special is that the joy begins long before the moment arrives. The anticipation builds slowly in the days leading up to it. We imagine what it will be like, think about the people we’ll see, or count down the days on our calendars. In a way, the happiness starts early. The excitement grows quietly in the background of our daily routines, turning ordinary days into something a little more exciting.

Even small plans can create this effect. Something as simple as dinner with a friend, a movie night, or a weekend trip can give our week a sense of direction. When we know something good is ahead, the long days and everyday stresses feel more manageable. It’s as if the future is gently pulling us forward.

Having something to look forward to can also change the way we move through difficult or busy times. When life feels overwhelming, when there are deadlines to meet, or when responsibilities are piling up, the thought of something positive in the future can make a real difference. A simple plan can become a small source of motivation, helping us push through the harder moments with the knowledge that something enjoyable is waiting for us.

What’s interesting is that these moments don’t have to be big or extravagant to matter. In fact, some of the most meaningful things to look forward to are often the simplest ones. A phone call with someone you love or a quiet afternoon with nothing urgent to do can hold just as much excitement as a major event. Sometimes it is the small, ordinary pleasures that bring the greatest sense of anticipation.

They remind us that life is not only made up of responsibilities and routines, but also of moments of joy, connection, and rest. They give our days a rhythm and a sense of balance.

At the same time, always looking forward to the next thing can have its downsides. When we get too used to living for what’s coming next, it can make the present feel like something we just have to get through. It’s extremely normal to catch yourself counting down to the weekend, the next break, or the next plan with friends. Before long, the days in between start to feel like they don’t matter as much, even though they’re still part of our lives too.

And personally, I feel like I struggle with that a lot. Sometimes when I have nothing good planned for quite a while, I start to fall into a bit of a slump simply because I have nothing necessarily exciting to look forward to.

Maybe the real value of having something to look forward to comes down to balance. Looking ahead to something good can give us motivation and make the harder days feel a little lighter. But if we’re always focused on what’s next, we might miss what’s happening right now.

The goal isn’t to rush through the present just to get to the future. Instead, it’s about letting that sense of anticipation add a little brightness to our days while still appreciating the moments we’re already in.