The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

This Women’s History Month provides me with an opportunity to take a look back at my life and see how the women around me have impacted and influenced my life.

I would be no where, with no one, if it had not been for the women that supported me.

So, I wanted to dedicate this space as a representation of my gratitude and love for these women.

Those on this list are not the only ones who have impacted me, of course. However, I could never fit all my thanks in a single article.

Thank you to:

My Mom: Christine

My mother and I do not have the most typical relationship. We have never been close and often throughout my life we have not gotten along.

Despite this, I know I am backed by a strong woman who would do everything she can for me.

She has taught me to stand up for myself, to take a deep breath, and not to settle for what is comfortable. In fact, I am incredibly proud of her for leaving the job that she has had for most of my life and moving to a job where she will find enjoyment and fulfillment.

I hope she knows that while we may not always agree, I am still incredibly grateful to call her my mother.

My Friends: Ava, Ella, Grace, Jess, Morgan(s), and many many more

My female friendships are my rock. I want to make it abundantly clear that I would not be here today if it were not for the love, support, and company of my friends.

Ava has been with me since middle school and has seen some of my most embarrassing phases. Ella, who I have just become close with recently, is one of the kindest, purest souls I know. Grace is my roommate and so much more. Jess is one of the only people I still talk to from the first week of college and who gets all my niche jokes. Morgan K is my invisible string, and Morgan M always makes me giggle.

I am privileged to get to go through life alongside these beautiful, talented, and inspiring women. And even more lucky to call them each my friends.

My Grandmother: Diane

I love every woman on this list, but my love for my grandmother, or my Nonnie, centers me. There is no feeling that I feel more strongly than my connection with Nonnie.

She is the kindest and most understanding person I know, and she has been with me through everything in my life. I know that I can go to her with anything going on in my life. She is always there with comforting words, advice, or there for me when I just need a hug.