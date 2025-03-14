The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first time I can recall hearing a song and remembering it was around five years old. This song was “California King Bed” by Rihanna off her “Loud” album. My mom would drive me to daycare every day and Rihanna was always playing. As I got older, I listened to “Unapologetic” and “ANTI” and even though I was getting older my love for Rihanna was always growing. For Women’s History Month, I wanted to pay homage to my favorite female music artist, the one, the only, Rihanna. She has so many hidden gems within her music that no one talks about so I will be bringing a spotlight to those.

1. “You da one”

I recently re-discovered this song over spring break while on a run in Florida. This song in my earbuds with the sun shining made for the perfect vacation workout. The vibes behind this song are being in a happy relationship and being grateful for the other person, constantly wanting to spend time with and be around that person, and how deep you have fallen for them. A very underrated lover-girl anthem that I found at nine years old and became obsessed with. And although this is not something I am always listening to, it is a breath of fresh air to rediscover. Also, when working out this song is a hit for sure.

2. “Unfaithful”

I remember listening to this song a couple of times in my childhood but significantly remember listening to this song at around 13 years old. This song is about a woman who regrets cheating on her partner because of the guilt that is eating her alive. And although I do not relate to this song nor will ever relate to it, I will always scream this song in the car when it comes on. Such a passionate and well-executed song that perfectly describes such a terrible situation.

3. “If I never see your face again”

Although this is a Maroon 5 song that Rihanna is featured on, I am still counting it. Maroon 5 released a version of this song with her and one without her, and the song with her is the only correct choice. I have been proudly singing this song since 2010. If any song has ever had a significant impact on me, it is this song for sure. This song describes how you may never see the person you care so deeply about again, which hurts so badly because you want a second chance. Although I am not in this position currently, I have been in this position before and I have turned to this anthem during those times. Another song that when working out to I feel like I can accomplish anything. The love I have for this song will never die off and more people need to give this song a shot.