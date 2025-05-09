The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s me. I am the winner.

Now in my 22 years of life I have never actually been the winner. I have never won any special academic award, excellence in sports, leadership, and the list could go on and on. I am never the physical winner. But I am a winner.

After years of not winning, you learn that winning isn’t everything, and honestly, any award I could have won the past 22 years probably would not mean anything to me now, and it definitely will not 10 years from now.

I am a winner.

I am a winner because I am kind, I have amazing relationships, I am hard working, and I am a winner because I say so.

I am a winner because of my character. Nothing anybody says to me will ever affect how I view myself. Every friendship breakup I’ve gone through, every argument I have walked away a bigger and better person.

I am a winner because I support other winners. There is no point in either unnecessary or one-sided competition. The world is big enough for everyone to exist and for everyone to win.

When you think about the phrase “the winner takes it all,” it can go two ways. I can be a perspective of someone victimizing themself and saying, because they are the winner, they have to “take it all.” Meaning they have to take all the hate, pressure, criticism, etc. Or you have the winner who walks away from something and walks towards something better.

I have always walked towards something better.

I am no longer trying to fit into various different friend groups or grasping onto one-sided friendships. I am a winner because I now have relationships that I value and also feel valued in.

I am no longer dreading going to school every day or at a university that makes me feel sick and isolated. I am a winner because I transferred colleges and attended a university that supported me academically and socially.

Everyone can be a winner. You do not have to wait for some fancy plaque or a certificate to declare you a winner. As I get ready to walk across the stage at graduation next week (ahhhhh), that diploma does not make me a winner. I am a winner because of my education, because of the people I met and left behind along the way, and because I want to be a winner.

Her Campus, I love you and thank you for an amazing two years.

xoxo,

Bacca