The Unofficial “Me Right Now” Playlist

I have always loved the saying, “music is the gateway to the soul.” As someone who constantly has music playing and takes pride in the dozens of perfectly curated playlists I have created, I’d have to agree. I’d say I have a pretty eclectic taste in music; you can usually find me bouncing between a million different genres.

Like most people, I tend to go through phases of listening to the same few songs over and over again for weeks (or let’s be honest, months). Here’s my current list of song hyperfixations:

“Reckless Driving” – Lizzy McAlpine (feat. Ben Kessler)

I fell in love with Lizzy McAlpine a few years back, and let me tell you, you won’t regret giving her a listen if you don’t already. I am a sucker for layered vocals and the way it’s written as a back and forth between two sides of a relationship just itches something in my brain.

“All My Ghosts” – Lizzy McAlpine

Staying in the Lizzy lane, I also recently rediscovered this song while listening to her album Five Seconds Flat. That album is just filled with banger after banger; once again, I highly recommend it.

“Green Light” – Lorde

Listening to this song for the first time was cathartic. It’s pure jumping around your room at midnight, dance-crying, and driving full speed with the windows down energy.

“State of Grace” – Taylor Swift

Red (Taylor’s Version) is by far my favorite Taylor Swift album, and this has got to be one of her best album openers. It just never gets old. I swear, this song just sounds like fall. I don’t know how to describe it, but it captures the essence of the season perfectly in my opinion.

“New Perspective” – Noah Kahan

Over the past few months, I have done a lot of self-reflection and self-growth. I always find myself pulled to Noah Kahan’s music in these situations, and this song just encompasses that perfectly.

“Buzzcut Season” – Lorde

My current late-night drive song. Extra points if it’s raining.

“New York State of Mind” – Billy Joel

Every playlist needs a classic. Billy Joel is one of my all-time favorite artists (thanks, dad). Yes, “Vienna” and “Piano Man” are amazing, but I never see this song get the love it deserves.

“I Told You Things” – Gracie Abrams

I saw this live last November, and it instantly went platinum in my car. Songs where artists just basically go “and another thing…” are my favorite types of songs.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid

It is never too early to be listening to Christmas music, in my opinion. A classic, probably the best Christmas song to ever exist.

“You’d Like That Wouldn’t You” – Reneé Rapp

Oh, Renee Rapp, the woman that you are. Her newest album is, in my opinion, fantastic and has recently been on repeat. I can proudly say I’ve been a fan since her Mean Girls Broadway days back in 2019.