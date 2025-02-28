The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a youngest daughter and a sister to a sister, making my dad a “girl dad”. When I tell you my dad was made to be a girl dad, I fear he wouldn’t know what to do with himself if he had two sons instead of two daughters.

There are a few different definitions of a “girl dad”. There’s the dad who just has daughters, a dad who understands his daughters, and a dad who will do anything for his daughters. My dad covers all three bases.

We’ve already covered that my dad just has daughters. When my sister, Julie, was born my dad became a girl dad. When I appeared 17 years later, the girl dad status was locked in.

As close as I am with my mom, I feel that same amount of closeness with my dad. Every so often we would have daddy-daughter date nights. We still have them, actually. It normally consists of us going to dinner then the movies. Sometimes we will go see a show at our local theater.

When I was younger, my dad and I would pick a day and go to our county’s fair together. We would walk around, ride all the rides, and eat food with the lowest nutritional value. It was awesome.

Simply just going out to pick up dinner or run errands with my dad makes me feel loved and seen. I know it’s not much, but it shows how much my dad cares and wants to spend time with me as I get older.

My dad also tries to understand my emotions. I’m a 20-year-old girl, my emotions can be everywhere sometimes. When this does happen, he does everything when it may seem like he’s doing nothing.

I was broken up with last summer in the worst way possible. I was home alone when this happened and my dad rushed home when he found out. When he got home, he immediately came to my comfort. He let me cry it out and didn’t try to butt in about what happened. He just let me express my emotions.

He knew I needed it without making it known he knew.

My dad will also do anything for my sister and I. When I didn’t have my car before Thanksgiving break last semester, he made a plan to come and pick me up from school. This was something that we hadn’t done before since I had always had a car, but he was willing to work something out.

This bleeds into my dad being a typical girl dad and spoiling my sister and I. We are rarely told no when there’s something that catches our eyes. But, we are forever grateful for it.

There’s not an article about my loved ones without any embarrassing moments. The one that I will be sharing this time around is the most girl-dad moment ever: embarrassing me. A couple summers ago, my dad took me on a ride at the fair that I dreaded — The Zipper. We went on the ride while my mom and then boyfriend waited at the bottom. My dad thought it would be funny to rock the cart.

Nonetheless, I am so grateful for my dad. I’m happy that he is the ultimate girl’s girl to my sister and me.