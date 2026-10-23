The Ultimate Fall Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me, you know that fall is by far my favorite season. I thought I’d share a few things that I do every year during fall. Maybe it will give you a few ideas to add to your bucket list.

Fall Festival in Ellicottville, NY

This is something I go to every year, no matter what. I might have a little bias because I grew up in Ellicottville, but I find this so much fun every year. I love walking around the vendor tents and getting all of the delicious food. I would recommend the lemonade and chocolate-covered strawberries. Every year I make sure I buy a new Buffalo Bills sweatshirt. This year I got one that is by far my new favorite.

Pumpkinville in Great Valley, NY

Whether you want some good fall photos or some fun memories, this is the place to come to. I always go with my friends, and we have such a good time. Bringing home a dozen of the pumpkin donuts is a must every time. Make sure you try the cider swirl; it is delicious.

Binge-Watching Fall Movies

Every year I have to watch the Hocus Pocus movies. I just feel like they are a staple this time of year. Especially with a bucket of popcorn and candy, this is such a fun thing I love to do each year. This is something you could do with anyone, and it would still be so enjoyable whether it is with family, friends, or a significant other.

Fall Photos

I love fall, especially fall photos in a cute outfit. With the different colors of leaves in the background, fall photos are always my favorite. I love wearing a jean skirt and sweater because I feel like that is an outfit that just screams fall to me.

Baking Sweet Treats

Baking is something that I find joy in doing. I like looking for new recipes each fall to see what new things I should bake this year. I recently made some pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies for my family, and they were so good. I will definitely be making them every year now.

In my opinion, fall is the best season with the best activities. I love fall colors and all of the cute pictures that come with it. I hope sharing a few things I do each fall will add something fun to your bucket list or spark your interest in something else.