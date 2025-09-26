The TV Shows I Watched This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who doesn’t love a good TV series to be invested in? In my opinion, it is the best thing to do when you just need to lay down and relax. So here are all the shows I watched this summer (with no spoilers!!!).

Ginny and Georgia on Netflix

It feels so weird talking about this show because it feels so long ago. The new season came out at the beginning of June; at the same time, I got my wisdom teeth out. I binged those ten episodes in two days. Now, most people say the show is cringey, and yes, it is, but honestly, that is most shows that are released these days. No matter how cringey, I still get attached. Not my favorite of the summer but it still got me through my swollen face days.

We Were Liars on Amazon Prime

Such a good series. This was a show adaptation of the novel, We Were Liars, by E. Lockhart. I read the book a while ago and loved it so much. When I found out there was a TV show coming out, I was thrilled. Even though I knew EXACTLY how it would end, it still had me speechless. The emotion, soundtrack, film, storyline, and actors were all amazing. I couldn’t even skip the intro because I loved it so much. I don’t want to spoil it because it is a must-watch, so all I will say is, prepare yourself and maybe even bring some tissues!

One Tree Hill on Hulu

I love watching the 2000s shows with a lot of seasons like Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, and Vampire Diaries. These older shows know how to continue seasons without making them drag on for too long. It allows me to stick to a show for a while. I am just starting season three out of nine, and I started it back in July. It is almost like a comfort series that you can watch for a while and not just binge in a few days. Anyway, Nathan is the best one there.

Big Brother on CBS

I am not a Love Island girly; I am a Big Brother girly. I have realized not many people I know have heard of Big Brother. Essentially, it is a big competition for $750,000. Every week they play in competitions and vote to evict someone off until one person is left. I have been watching this reality TV show with my family every summer since I was in elementary school. This year we tried something new and drafted players at the beginning of the season. Each time they win a competition or get put up on the block, we lose or gain points. The finale is this Sunday, and I have some catching up to do before I spoil it for myself on social media!

The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime

Of course, I watched the show of the summer that most of you may know. So sad this was the final season because it really was the perfect summer show. Every Wednesday is when it came out. I started watching it with my sister and once I moved to college it was watched with my friends. I will miss that. I am also proud to say that I have been Team Conrad since day one. If you are not Team Conrad, please rethink your decision. He truly is the ultimate yearner.

As we move into fall, I will be finishing Big Brother, continuing One Tree Hill and replacing Wednesday night The Summer I Turned Pretty watch parties with episodes from Derry Girls. But I am always up for new TV show recommendations!