Every year, we host Thanksgiving at my house with all of our family, and I am known for one particular thing: making the Thanksgiving trifle cake. It is one of my favorite things about Thanksgiving and has been a great tradition for many years now. I have not failed to make it since I started doing it when I was 10.

I think it’s funny because my mom hates the trifle cake. She hates when I make it, hates the mess that it makes, and she doesn’t even really like the taste of it. She has already asked about it this year and gave me a slight groan when I told her I was making trifle cake again.

But I still make it every year, and everyone else in my family loves it. My grama even called me the other day to double-check that I was going to make it again this year, and, of course, I said yes.

It’s a pretty simple recipe, but it involves a few steps. First, I make the yellow cake, which is just straight out of the box mix, and then make vanilla and chocolate pudding. My mom’s least favorite step is that because it takes up a lot of fridge space.

Then you have to combine all of the ingredients, so you put yellow cake on the bottom layer, then either chocolate or vanilla pudding (or both), and then add some strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries, and repeat until you have two full layers.

I always make them in individual cups, too, so that everyone can just grab one and go. When I was around eleven or twelve years old, I used to make everyone stand in line and tell me what combinations they wanted. It was really fun, and like I was working at Papa’s Pizzeria.

My trifle cake is one of my favorite things about Thanksgiving, and I honestly find it kind of funny that my mom hates it so much, but I still continue to love making it every year.

It is just the perfect end-of-the-night treat because it is so light and airy, so it’s really good to have after a big meal like Thanksgiving.

I recommend it to everyone when it comes to Thanksgiving desserts, and it honestly makes great leftovers because I love to just eat the pudding by itself, which is another thing my mom hates about it. More fridge space is being taken up, but to me, it’s worth it every single year.