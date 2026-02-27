The Trends I Followed Without Thinking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m embarrassed to admit it, but when I sat down to write an article for Black History Month, I didn’t know what to say. Not because there’s nothing to talk about, but because I became hyperaware of my place in this conversation. I am a white college student who benefits from systems that I didn’t build, styles that I never knew the origins of, and trends trace back to creators that I’m not familiar with. The question was never “What should I write?” but “Who am I to write it?” And honestly it made me feel a sense of discomfort.

Sitting with that discomfort is exactly the reason that I decided to be honest rather than pretend I had a perfectly crafted and profound article idea.

For the majority of my life, I treated culture as it was presented to me. A phrase would enter my vocabulary and immediately stick. A dance would show up on social media, and I would immediately hop on the trend. I would view outfit inspiration and fill up my cart with pieces. I would recreate makeup looks and beauty routines. I didn’t ask who inspired those trends. I never questioned what they meant to me. I simply participated without thinking twice. This practice felt normal, universal even. Now I understand that what feels “universal” is often just what has been filtered and presented in a way that makes it comfortable for people like me.

After some reflection, I’ve come to realize that most of what we call internet culture, fashion trends, and popular music is rooted in African American culture. Dances created by Black creators blow up instantly without ever receiving credit. Outfits that Black women were once criticized for wearing become high-fashion statements overnight when worn by white influencers. African American vernacular English is taken out of context and rebranded into everyday language. This all happens without any acknowledgement, credit, or praise.

To be honest, I’m embarrassed to admit that I’ve been sitting here and passively allowing this to happen, especially when I have benefited from this system. I can use the trendy terms without it being used to stereotype me. I can wear different styles without worrying about judgment. I can listen to music about struggles that I’ve never gone through. Just now, I am realizing that these things are not trends, but someone’s identity.

Black History Month should not be reduced to inspirational quotes. It should promote the discussion of topics that may be uncomfortable to someone like me. It should invite us to reflect on systems that allow us to benefit from cultural contributions while the communities that create them remain marginalized. For me, this reflection starts with paying attention. Tracing trends back to Black creators, listening to their voices, and giving credit where it is due, isn’t a suggestion. It’s a necessity.