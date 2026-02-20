The Tiny Space in Your Mind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A million thoughts run through our heads a day, but nobody knows what they are because they never hear them.

We only say the things we feel we need to say or the things that feel right in that moment. But those thoughts you have that nobody knows about, the ones that never get said are significant. They matter more than we think they do.

If we said every single thought we had in a day, we would never stop talking. Our minds would run faster than our mouths ever could. We think and think all day long, but not every thought makes it out into the world. Only the ones we allow to escape do.

But the thoughts we don’t let out are important too. Saying the things we don’t want to say is important. Saying the things that need to be said but nobody ever wants to talk about is important. Saying what you are really thinking, what you are really feeling, is hard, and most of the time, nobody wants to do it. It is uncomfortable and vulnerable but saying the things that need to be said is critical

We talk all day long. We say the things we want to say but we rarely say the things we need to say. Sometimes our body tries to do it for us. We speak with our eyes, with our expressions, with the way we hold ourselves. We can smile with our eyes, show sadness without a single word, or let frustration slip through our tone. But the exact thought is never fully said.

You never say exactly what you think. Those thoughts stay in your mind and run circles around you. They play in a loop, one thought after another but they never come out. They sit there, replaying conversations, rewriting moments, imagining different endings.

Etched in our minds is a tiny space where our truest thoughts lie. The things we have done. The things we don’t want to admit. The things we feel but don’t know how to explain. The conversations we wish we had. They play over and over again.

They spin around, circling back to that one specific conversation where you think you should have said more, could have said more, but didn’t. Or the moment when you told someone you were good or okay, but in reality, your mind was flooded with emotions and experiences you will never tell anyone about.

Instead of opening the door to the tiny space and letting everything out that needs to come out, instead of having the conversations that need to be had, we keep it locked up and hidden away.

We keep the conversations we need to have in the back of our minds, replaying them over and over again and wishing we had said the things we needed to say, asked the questions we needed to ask.

Saying your true thoughts, your true feelings, asking the questions that need to be asked, and having the conversations that need to be had is important. It is uncomfortable but it is freeing.

Yes, our body tries to speak for us. Our eyes give us away. Our expressions shift. But nobody truly knows how you feel until you vocalize it. Until you say it.

That tiny space in your mind was never meant to hold everything forever. It was built for only a small amount of information. We need to remember to let things out when we can. We need to remember to have those conversations, tell people how we really feel, and to ask those questions, because someone else might be holding the same thoughts in their own tiny space, waiting for the door to open too.