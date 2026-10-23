The Situationship To Relationship Pipeline: Why Are We So Afraid Of Labels?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We want the good morning texts, the late-night conversations, and the relationship treatment, so why does making it official suddenly feel so scary?

There is something so confusing about liking someone in today’s dating culture. I can text someone every day, spend hours talking to them, memorize their coffee order, and even catch myself smiling at my phone over the smallest things. I can tell my friends every detail about our latest interaction and start imagining what it would be like if things actually went somewhere. But the second I have to define what the person means to me, suddenly, I don’t know what to say.

Are we dating? Are we just talking? Is this going somewhere, or am I just romanticizing a situation that has no actual future at all?

Welcome to the “situationship.”

I feel like the talking stage has somehow become a static destination instead of a stepping stone toward a relationship. I see how easy it is to get comfortable in that in-between space, where I can enjoy someone’s attention without having to acknowledge how much I actually care. I get the excitement of a new connection without necessarily having to deal with the vulnerability that comes with making it official.

But I have to wonder: am I genuinely okay with keeping things casual, or am I just telling myself that because admitting I want more feels terrifying?

The Fear of Making It Real

I think part of the appeal of a situationship is that it gives me an escape route. If things end, I can tell myself it was never that serious. If my feelings aren’t reciprocated, I can pretend I was never that invested. And if someone asks what is going on between us, I can fall back on the classic “We’re just talking!”

It’s almost comforting to have that excuse. If I never officially define the relationship, I never have to fully acknowledge what it means to me.

But the truth is, I can care about someone long before I have a label for what we are. I can get attached, develop expectations, and start imagining a future with someone without ever having a conversation about whether they see the same future.

That’s where things get complicated.

I know that college is a time when I’m still figuring myself out. Between classes, friendships, career plans, and trying to enjoy my early years, committing to someone can feel like another big decision I might get wrong. I don’t want to rush into something just because I like someone, but I also don’t want fear to stop me from experiencing something possibly good.

Sometimes, I think I’m less afraid of being in a relationship than I am of admitting that I want one.

I Want a Relationship, but I Don’t Want the Risk

It’s easy to convince myself that there is always another option. Dating apps make meeting someone new feel effortless, and social media constantly reminds me that there are endless possibilities out there. What if I settle down with the wrong person? What if I commit too soon? What if I miss out on someone who might be a better fit?

I can come up with a hundred reasons to keep my options open, even when I already know that I like the person in front of me.

I think that is what makes situationships so appealing. I get to enjoy a connection without having to make a decision about it. I can tell myself I’m going with the flow when, in reality, I might just be avoiding a conversation that could change everything.

And I know there is nothing wrong with wanting to take things slowly. I don’t think every person I meet needs to become my boyfriend, and I don’t think every connection needs to be turned into something serious. But I do think there is a difference between genuinely wanting something casual and pretending I want something casual because I’m scared of being rejected.

If I never admit what I want, I never have to find out whether the other person wants it, too. That might protect my ego, but it doesn’t necessarily protect my feelings.

The Pressure to Be the “Chill girl”

I also think there is an unspoken pressure to be the girl who doesn’t care too much. I don’t want to come across as clingy, desperate, or overly invested. I don’t want someone to think I’m moving too fast just because I want to know where things are going.

So instead of asking questions, I wait. Instead of being honest about my feelings, I analyze texts, replay conversations, and ask my friends what they think someone meant by a three-word response.

Sometimes, I find myself spending more time trying to figure out whether I’m allowed to want something than actually figuring out whether the situation is making me happy.

I can convince myself that being unbothered makes me more desirable, but I don’t think pretending not to care has ever made me feel more secure. If anything, it leaves me wondering whether I’m being patient because I’m comfortable with the situation or because I’m afraid that asking for more will make the person leave.

I’ve started to realize that I don’t want to spend my time trying to be the perfect amount of chill for someone who might not even want the same things I do.

Wanting clarity doesn’t mean I expect someone to commit to me immediately. It just means I want to understand what I’m investing my time and feelings into.

Maybe I’m Not Afraid of Labels. Maybe I’m Afraid of the Answer.

When I really think about it, I don’t believe the word “relationship” is necessarily what scares me. I think it’s everything that comes with saying it out loud.

If I ask someone what we are, I have to accept that their answer might not be what I hoped for. I might find out that the person I’ve been getting attached to doesn’t see a future with me. I might have to walk away from something that feels good in the moment because it isn’t giving me what I ultimately want.

And honestly, that possibility is scary.

But I also have to remind myself that avoiding the conversation doesn’t change the answer. It just means I might spend more time in a situation that leaves me questioning where I stand.

I don’t want to rush into a relationship just to have a label, and I don’t want to define every connection before it has a chance to develop naturally. But I also don’t want to confuse uncertainty with excitement or mistake someone’s attention for a commitment they never promised me.

I’m learning that wanting a relationship doesn’t make me needy, just as wanting to remain single doesn’t make me incapable of commitment. I can take my time, protect my feelings, and still be honest about what I want.

Maybe the goal isn’t to get a label as quickly as possible. Maybe it’s to stop being so afraid of the conversation that could tell me whether I’m on the right path in the first place.

Because if I want something real, I have to be willing to be honest about it.

And if someone doesn’t want the same thing, as much as that might hurt, I’d rather know than spend months trying to convince myself that an almost-relationship is enough.

Maybe I’m not afraid of having a boyfriend. Maybe I’m afraid of admitting how much I want someone to choose me and finding out they won’t.