The Sacredness of Sharing Music

There is something almost holy about sending someone a song.

It seems so casual. A simple link. A screenshot of lyrics. A “this reminded me of you.” But it’s never just that. Sharing music is quiet vulnerability. It’s handing someone a piece of your internal world and hoping they listen closely.

For me, music isn’t background noise. It’s my love language.

Some people express love through words. Some through quality time. If I send you a song, a screenshot, or a link at 11:47 p.m., I hope you understand everything I couldn’t quite say in a text. If I make you a playlist, that’s not random. That’s intentional. That’s me letting you into the way I think, the way I feel, the way I process.

Music holds many versions of me. The song I played on repeat during a hard week. The one that feels like driving with the windows down at night. The one that says exactly what I’m too guarded to say out loud. When I share a song, I’m not just sharing something catchy, I’m sharing context. Memory. Emotion.

And that’s what makes it sacred.

There’s this line by Abby Powledge in “Ruin Me” that stays with me:

“Said my second-favorite songs

My second-favorite drinks…

Only showed you half my music so I’d have some left to sing

Guess I thought by keeping to myself

You couldn’t ruin me.”

That feels painfully honest. Because if music is your love language, then giving someone your favorite song feels like giving them your favorite part of you. So sometimes, we hold back, we send the second-favorite song. We keep the sacred ones to ourselves. Just in case.

Just in case they leave.

Sharing music is intimate because it’s specific. It’s saying, “This is what love sounds like to me.” It’s trusting that they’ll sit with the lyrics long enough to hear what you meant. It’s hoping they won’t skip it halfway through.

In college especially, music becomes a language. A shared Spotify playlist can feel more binding than a label. A song you both scream in the car feels like a memory being built in real time.

I have a friend from high school who’s the same way. She’s the one I send songs to almost weekly, so when we’re together and something starts playing, we both just know. We understand it, we relate to it, and we sing it with our whole hearts like it was written for us. I wouldn’t trade that for anything.

She knows me better than most people do, and honestly, I think music is the reason. We took every music performance opportunity we could, talent shows, concerts, solo performances, and national anthems, and every time felt like magic. Like there was this invisible string between us, pulling tighter with every harmony. Music didn’t just fill the space around us. It connected us.

When someone listens to a song I send and says, “I get it,” it feels like being understood on a level that small talk never really reaches.

But there’s risk in that understanding.

Because when someone leaves, the songs stay. Because losing a person is one thing. Losing the meaning attached to a song feels like losing a version of yourself. You’ll hear a song months later and remember exactly who you were when you sent it. Music timestamps people. It archives emotion.

Still, I keep sharing.

Because even if it’s vulnerable, even if it’s risky, even if I sometimes keep my favorites tucked away, music is how I love. It’s how I say, “This made me think of you.” It’s how I say, “This is how I feel.”

For me, love doesn’t always sound like big declarations.

Sometimes, it sounds like, “Listen to this.”