The Purple Regin of Prince

When I think about the purple reign of Prince, I don’t just think about music; I think about a moment in time that still feels electric decades later. Prince wasn’t just dominating the charts in the 80s; he created a universe, and he painted it purple.

Let’s talk about Purple Rain. The album. The era. When Purple Rain dropped in 1984, it wasn’t just successful; it was culture-shifting. Songs like “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s go crazy,” and the iconic title track “Purple Rain” didn’t sound like anything else on the radio. It was everything, all at once. And somehow it worked.

But what made Prince different wasn’t just the sound; it was the confidence. He blurred genres. He blurred gender norms. He blurred expectations. In an era obsessed with labels, Prince existed outside of them. Lace, heels, eyeliner, guitar solos that could melt your brain, and he did it all with pride. Watching clips of him perform feels like witnessing someone fully in their power. No hesitation, just pure art. He wasn’t asking for approval. He wasn’t trying to fit in. He was simply being.

And can we talk about the color purple for a second?

Before Prince, purple was just a color. After Prince, it became a statement. It symbolized royalty, mystery, and creativity. He turned it into a brand before “personal branding” was even a buzzword. Today, when you see a stage glow in violet lights, or someone references a “purple era,” you know exactly who they’re talking about.

What’s wild is how relevant he feels. Even for those of us who didn’t grow up in the 80s, his influence is everywhere. Artists today who experiment with genre, fashion, and identity owe something to Prince’s fearlessness. He made it okay, even powerful, to be different. To be dramatic. To be bold. To take up space without apologizing for it.

And beyond the glamour, there was so much talent. Prince wrote, produced, and played multiple instruments on his records. He fought for artists’ ownership of their music long before that conversation became mainstream. He wasn’t just performing for the spotlight; he was reshaping the industry behind the scenes.

The purple reign wasn’t just about fame. It was about freedom. Creative freedom. Personal freedom. The freedom to say, “this is who I am” and mean it.

So maybe that’s why Prince still feels magical because his music isn’t just something you listen to, it’s something you feel, whether that’s dramatic, emotional, or just larger than life. Long live the purple reign.