The Power of Sisterhood

“I love your top!” This compliment stuck with me. Not because it was unique or shocking, but because it sums up the beauty of sisterhood. I had never met the girl who told me that, yet she felt compelled to build me up and help me to feel beautiful. I feel as though that simple interaction is what being a women means to me.

Friendship is a beautiful thing- especially among women. It’s so important to have someone who knows us, supports us, and lifts us up when we’re feeling down. Friendships are full of inside jokes, meaningful conversations, and heartwarming moments. Female friendships play such a crucial role in a women’s life not only providing women with a support system but also playing a role in women’s empowerment. When they come together, women are an unbreakable force to be reckoned with.

When women surround themselves with other women who understand them, it creates a magical sense of community. Genuine female friendships have so much to offer, as they provide a sense of validation and belonging that women often lack from other aspects of their lives. In today’s society, where women are prone to questioning their own worth, female friendships can become the key source of joy and inspiration.

Historically, women have been trained to have a competitive mindset. Competition between relationships, appearances, and material items can pit women against each other. It’s important that today’s women go against this narrative by forming deep and meaningful friendships that promote a collective goal of achieving greatness rather than competing against each other. A true sisterhood serves as a safe space where women are able to be their true, authentic selves. Female friendships allow women to motivate each other and work towards their successes individually and as a gender.

Sisterhood goes beyond just besties or girl friends. Sisterhood is when you desperately need a tampon, and every single girl in the bathroom opens their purse to offer you one. Sisterhood is when a girl volunteers to work with you in class when you don’t have a partner. Sisterhood is when a random girl walks home with you on a night out to make sure you get home safe.

The unspoken bond between women is one of the only constants in my life. It comforts me to know that there are billions of women out there sharing the same experiences as me. Even if it doesn’t always feel like it, there will always be someone who understands me. Nothing is more beautiful than sisterhood.