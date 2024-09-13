Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Power of Prayer

I grew up in a religious household and went to “Jesus school” up until ninth grade. During that entire time, I was taught the importance of religion and the church.

Although the church and organized religion is a crock of s*** (that’s a whole ‘nother article), I found out that to have your desired connection with God (or whoever you believe in) you have to pray.

For me, I pray whenever I have something serious going on in my life, need help with something, need some guidance or just want to thank him for the many blessings in my life. Yeah, sometimes I scream at him about stuff, but we’re human, right? If he can’t handle us at our worst, than who can?

To show you the power of prayer and what it can do for you, I’m going to tell you a story that still blows my mind to this day and why I truly believe that there’s a higher power out there.

Last July, my family had the biggest fight of our entire lives. To make a long story short: my boyfriend was disrespectful to my parents and they kicked him out. They then proceeded to blame me for everything, show their true colors (they’re narcissists) and blackmail me into believing that I needed to leave my boyfriend for the sake of the family. In a confused frenzy I thought that I had to break up with the love of my life, although I wasn’t sure. So, I prayed.

I prayed to God to give me a sign of what to do. Every week, I go to the races at my home track of Ransomville Speedway. So, because of that, I prayed for God to tell me if my parents, or I, were right by letting certain drivers win the next day (I prayed on Thursday). If my parents were right, I asked for the drivers that win all the time to win, and if I was right for drivers who hardly ever win to win.

The next night my prayer was answered in the most exceptional way imaginable. In the Mini Stock class, a driver who hardly ever races at Ransomville named James Gayton won. But after the car went over the scales and passed the initial post-race inspection, it was determined that it wasn’t Gayton in the car, it was Dante Mancuso.

Mancuso hadn’t raced at Ransomville during the entirety of the 2023 season and he won the race in a “whoop-a**” fashion by being half-a-track ahead of the other cars. In Victory Lane, he mentioned that the decision to race was a “spur-of-the-moment thing,” and that “something came over him.”

As I walked out of the track that night I prayed to God and thanked him for his sign. I knew then and there that I was right and that I should stay with my boyfriend. Spoiler alert: we’re still together.

In conclusion, prayer is a very powerful thing. And if you pray for the right things to happen they can give you the hope and guidance that you’re looking for. Plus, you’ll build a connection with God and who doesn’t want that?

