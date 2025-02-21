The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you ask my friends, I will get fixated on one song and listen to it over, and over and over again.

It is definitely something that could be irritating from the outside, I know it is. I have definitely told my sisters that we need to listen to a new song after hearing their fixation over and over and over again.

I might be even more annoying, because while we are listening to the song for the 15th time, I am telling everyone in the room they need to listen to what he is saying. And then going on and on about how amazing it is.

But there is something about the power of music that just sticks with people, and I am definitely one of those people, and I can’t blame you, if you are too.

I have playlists with under 10 songs and will listen to the songs on repeat.

Or even better, when I find a song that emotionally speaks to me, I will listen to that one song on repeat while I do homework for an hour. Like what happened one week with “Ghost Town” by Benson Boone making it land on my Spotify wrapped.

One of the coolest things I’ve ever learned is that people listen to music differently. Some people only listen to the words, while others only listen to the instrumentals. And both ways people can feel something from the song.

With social media, I have learned that some of my favorite influencers, or their partners are actually amazing musicians. They have been creating music that is hard not to like, and social media is making sure everyone is hearing it.

Recently I have been absolutely in love with “Ordinary” by Alex Warren. Not only is the music in the song phenomenal but it also has lyrics that leave my jaw on the floor.

And even cooler, because of this people can feel and think of songs in completely different ways.

As for me, I listen to the words.

I think it’s important to actually take that minute or two and think about what the song is saying.

The chorus of this song says

“You’re takin’ me out of the ordinary

I want you layin’ me down ’til we’re dead and buried

On the edge of your knife, stayin’ drunk on your vine

The angels up in the clouds are jealous knowin’ we found

Somethin’ so out (Out) of the ordinary (Ordinary)” (Alex Warren, “Ordinary”)

Although these aren’t the most groundbreaking lyrics ever written, when you think about the author, it amazes me even more.

He is so in love he will do anything for her, even kiss the ground. He knows it’s a good type of love, because angels are looking to find that same kind of love.

Alex Warren is writing these masterpiece love songs about his wife. That is something magical to me. The idea that you could love someone so much that you can say such beautiful things about someone is so special. When you know their whole story, from being homeless to where they have gotten today.

Falling in love is something so special. But actively being in love and telling the world about it even after you’ve committed to being together forever is even more magical.

Love like this makes me excited to spend the rest of my life with my person.