The Power of Dance

Some back story, I am a chronic over-thinker. If I think something is wrong, I will overanalyze every single part, from what you said to how your body was moving whilst speaking. I will go over it so much in my mind that I could recite it frontwards, backwards, and sideways.

But there are often small moments and times when my brain stops.

With my mom and brother, my best friends, and when I am in the gym.

But now, I can add another time to the list.

This weekend was my cousin’s wedding; it was absolutely beautiful. If anyone knows, CoCo and Pat know that CoCo brings the fun. She is an absolute light of a human, always smiling and laughing.

With that, of course, the wedding was fun, and people danced all night long.

My cousin, her dad, my mom, and I danced the last half of the night away. My feet have never hurt in such a good way until this night. It brought me back to the middle school dances when I didn’t care and was living life to the fullest.

My brain also wasn’t with me. I wasn’t thinking beyond laughing at others and myself, and just having fun.

The moment my mind stopped, I could pinpoint it. All of a sudden, I wasn’t worried if I looked fat or if there were people I wanted to impress. I was free from the words of my brain.

So now, I can add a to the list of times when my brain stops.

With my mom and my brother, my best friends, when I am at the gym and dancing.

The moment flies by, but when looking back, I can find it. The world stops spinning. My only thought is about what is happening in front of me. I’m not worried about how I look or feel, but only care about this moment.

It almost feels the same as falling in love, bringing your new pet home for the first time, or getting that job that you have wanted for years.

The moments in time you want to bottle up to keep forever.

They are the core and happy memories that you play when you need a break from time going on.

This power of dance has shown me that even in things where I don’t normally enjoy myself, I can move through them and find enjoyment.

Hopefully, one day, my brain will shut off and I will find enjoyment in every moment of life.