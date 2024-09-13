The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over hundreds and hundreds of years, people have always found ways to make the life of a woman just that much more difficult. Before modern times, the methods were much more obvious. Not letting women initiate divorce, vote, or possess their own assets. Today, in the United States, those methods of discrimination have no choice but to be much less prominent. But that does not mean that we don’t see it. As women, we need to be aware of the ways the world wants to put us down so we can fight back.

What is the Pink Tax?

According to the World Economic Forum, the Pink Tax are “gender-based price disparities.” Women and men buy the same basic day-to-day necessities. Despite the products being the same, the ones that are marketed to women have a higher price. This is seen especially in personal care items such as soaps, shampoos, lotions and razors. A government report on the Pink Tax found that personal care items targeted toward women were 13% more expensive than those targeted to men. Clothing and accessory items were about 8% more expensive. Ultimately, the study determined that “women are paying thousands of dollars more over the course of their lives to purchase similar products as men.” Women in the U.S. are targeted by advertising companies making them pay more.

What about feminine care products?

Products such as tampons and pads are priced extremely high. According to Lown Institute, this resulted in “period poverty” for US families with a low income. In response, 15 states have put the CARES Act of 2020 into effect which made certain feminine care products exempt from having any sales tax on them. We will keep pushing until the CARES Act is put into motion in all 50 states.

How can I avoid the pink tax?

There are a few things that we can do as women to avoid pink taxes. Choosing to buy products targeted to men that serve the same purpose is a way to get necessities for a lower price. While shopping, it is important to compare prices between men’s and women’s products to avoid falling victim to the deliberately higher prices. Buying generic brands can also be a cheaper alternative. Raising awareness and advocating for gender neutral prices will help abolish the Pink Tax if we keep fighting hard enough.

As women, it is crucial to stay aware of the discrimination that we still face, even if it isn’t obvious right away. The only way that we can gain equality to men is to keep using our voices. We cannot continue to be put down by systems that were put in place by men. The Pink Tax is only an example of what we face in day-to-day life and abolishing it would be a huge step toward total gender equality.